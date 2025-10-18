The Myth You Shouldn't Believe About Olive Garden Calamari

Every few years, the internet resurfaces an accusation that rattles Olive Garden's endless breadstick serenity: The claim that its fried calamari isn't squid at all, but pig rectum. The charge is grisly enough to qualify as folklore — a culinary creepypasta that's been circulating since at least 2012, when a "This American Life" segment explored whether ersatz calamari might actually exist. The hosts never found proof that anyone, let alone Olive Garden, served such a thing, but the story's unforgettable texture — literal and metaphorical — lodged deeply in the public imagination.

By 2016, Olive Garden's social-media team was still fielding questions. "Our calamari is absolutely real squid," they replied on X (formerly Twitter), like a lifeguard assuring you that no, there are no sharks in the public pool. Yet the rumor persists, probably because it's a perfectly baited hook for an urban legend: Half plausible, half hilarious, and faintly moralizing. Urban legends thrive where trust falters, and the food world is full of them. Once upon a time, kids grossed each other out telling tall tales about McDonald's burgers containing worms, that Pop Rocks plus soda would make your stomach explode, or that Taco Bell's "meat" was mostly filler – until the company spent millions of dollars on ads confirming it was 88% beef. Not ideal, but at least specific.

Myths like these sit at the intersection of genuine concern and delicious panic, stirring the suspicion that intimacy with your appetizer may come at the cost of innocence. Whether or not you've worried about Olive Garden's calamari, the idea that it could be something else taps into the primally uneasy truth that at a corporate chain restaurant — the last link in a globalized food system — we probably don't know what we're eating, and maybe we don't want to.