These Discontinued Philadelphia Snack Bars Are Missed By Over 50,000 Fans Who Signed A Comeback Petition
Philadelphia might be known for its cream cheese and whipped spreads, but the brand once also made snack bars that fans desperately want back. Made with a base of graham crackers and crowned with a cream cheese topping, Philadelphia's cheesecake snack bars were sold in markets with options such as chocolate chip, white chocolate and raspberry, strawberry, and classic flavors. Released in 2001, the product was discontinued a few years later due to reported manufacturing challenges. Lovers of the convenient snack are not pleased.
An online petition started in 2017 has since collected over 51,000 signatures from those eager to have the treats once again placed on store shelves. "They were delicious dessert bars that made you feel like you died and went to heaven," penned petition organizers. Some of these snack bar fiends yearn for the sweet taste of nostalgia, recalling memories of the sweet snacks. "These cheesecake bars were the absolute highlight of my childhood and I miss them dearly," wrote one Change.org petitioner. "Please bring them back! No other snack will ever compare!" On Reddit, users question why the brand would stop making the bars in the first place and recall how easy it was to eat several of the bars in one sitting. "These never lasted long in the house," confessed one Redditor. "I'd eat the entire box in one go."
Reclaiming a missing snack bar recipe
Determined lovers of the cheesecake bars have taken matters into their own hands by attempting to replicate the chewy treats at home. Those who have tinkered with cream cheese recipes know the creamy, tangy flavors that cream-cheese based treats can provide, yet trying to imitate Philadelphia's snack bars is no simple task.
Philadelphia's strawberry version found a special place in the mouths and minds of many buyers, and as a result, copycat recipes are plentiful. Mastering the perfect texture of the graham cracker base that can solidly serve as the foundation for the topping is key to replicating these snack bars, and some bakers have even drizzled white chocolate ganache on top of sliced treats to mimic the originals. No-bake strawberry cheesecake bar recipes made with graham crackers and cream cheese can be made ahead and stored in the fridge to be topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream, or a denser baked treat made with a cookie dough base can provide a chewier texture for those with sugar cravings that can't easily be quieted.