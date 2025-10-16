This Food Court Staple Found A Way To Survive — And Thrive — After The Downfall Of Malls

Mall food courts were a fixture of life for many Americans who grew up in the 80s and 90s, but as the way people shop evolves, the chains that called food courts home have had to evolve with them. Malls are not completely dead, but the movement of shopping online and the decline of old mall-anchor retailers like Sears and JCPenney has led to drops in foot traffic has led to the closure of 200 malls around the country since 2015. This means that many mall food court restaurants are in danger of disappearing completely. But one food court favorite hasn't just escaped the market and survived — it's thrived. That's Panda Express, and it is now one of the most successful chains in the U.S.

Panda Express was quite literally born to exist in mall food courts. Owned by the Cherng family, which has run the business since its founding, Panda Express was originally an offshoot of Panda Inn, the family's original restaurant. Opened in Pasadena, California in 1973, Panda Inn was a popular sit-down neighborhood restaurant. It reached an audience beyond the Chinese-Americans living in the area, and caught the attention of some local developers who were fans. They were looking to expand the nearby Glendale Galleria Mall, and asked the Cherngs to develop a new quick-service concept that would open there. The spinoff was dubbed Panda Express, and the first location opened in the mall in 1983.