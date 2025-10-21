The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Philadelphia's Chinatown, According To Yelp Reviews
Some hole-in-the-wall restaurants turn out to be exactly that — a hole you don't want to climb into, much less eat at. This is not that, and far from it. Tucked into a cozy spot on North 10th Street in Philadelphia's Chinatown district is a tiny but mighty gem called Chubby Cattle Shabu. From all-you-can-eat Wagyu Shabu to various seafood courses, all served in the restaurant's authentic Chinese-style hot pot setup, you definitely want to eat whatever its dishing out.
Though Chubby Cattle Shabu fits the hole-in-the-wall category, it does so on an elevated level — with prices to match. It appears ordinary from the street, but after crossing that threshold, you'll understand what all the fuss is all about. The ambiance is simple and cozy, but not overly decorated, allowing the food itself to take center stage. Because the dining format is interactive and ongoing, the entire place feels lively and fun yet intimate.
Yelp reviewers note how fun it is cooking the food at the table, and some call it a unique family bonding experience. Many diners praise the service and personal attention — and that's not even counting the many happy diners embracing the food itself. With the official Yelp page showing the restaurant earning an average 4.5 stars from more than 17,000 reviews, there's a lot of chatter about what makes Chubby Cattle Shabu so tasty.
What makes the food at Chubby Cattle Shabu special
The dining experience at Chubby Cattle Shabu is communal, so you'll be sharing food with your table. However, each of the tiered levels allow ordering multiple items for different palate preferences. Ranging from $45 per person to $98, many diners recommend springing for the pricier tiers, as the available types of Wagyu beef tend to be more varied. One reviewer shared that they selected the silver menu for $55 per person and recommended that you "come here when you're ready to EAT. Quality of the meat is great. Many tender cuts. Recommend getting udon noodles to add!"
The Wagyu beef is undeniably the star at Chubby Cattle Shabu, with options including Wagyu from Japan, Australia, and the U.S. — each with its own marbling and terroir. They even include the prized Japanese A5 Wagyu from Gunma Prefecture, Japan. Another Yelp commenter who ordered the diamond tier noted that "I've had shabu in Japan and I felt that this was just as good or even better" and went on to add that all the premium meats had beautiful marbling, while the scallops and fish were fresh and soft.
While the meals are all-you-can-eat with premium Wagyu beef — including fresh cooking broths, and lots of vegetables and sides — some people note the experience being pricey, and that Chubby Cattle Shabu is not necessarily a place to frequent on a regular basis. It certainly doesn't fit the typical hole-in-the-wall, shabby-chic ambiance or the menus of places like Nashville, Tennessee's Loveless Cafe or the century-old country-store diner in Mississippi, but they're all part of the American dining experience — hole-in-the-walls, or not.