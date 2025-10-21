The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Philadelphia's Chinatown, According To Yelp Reviews

Some hole-in-the-wall restaurants turn out to be exactly that — a hole you don't want to climb into, much less eat at. This is not that, and far from it. Tucked into a cozy spot on North 10th Street in Philadelphia's Chinatown district is a tiny but mighty gem called Chubby Cattle Shabu. From all-you-can-eat Wagyu Shabu to various seafood courses, all served in the restaurant's authentic Chinese-style hot pot setup, you definitely want to eat whatever its dishing out.

Though Chubby Cattle Shabu fits the hole-in-the-wall category, it does so on an elevated level — with prices to match. It appears ordinary from the street, but after crossing that threshold, you'll understand what all the fuss is all about. The ambiance is simple and cozy, but not overly decorated, allowing the food itself to take center stage. Because the dining format is interactive and ongoing, the entire place feels lively and fun yet intimate.

Yelp reviewers note how fun it is cooking the food at the table, and some call it a unique family bonding experience. Many diners praise the service and personal attention — and that's not even counting the many happy diners embracing the food itself. With the official Yelp page showing the restaurant earning an average 4.5 stars from more than 17,000 reviews, there's a lot of chatter about what makes Chubby Cattle Shabu so tasty.