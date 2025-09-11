The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Tennessee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Perched on Highway 100 as it dips into country farmland, mere minutes from the glam of downtown Nashville, a weathered, vintage, neon sign lazily beckons to anyone craving down-home Southern cooking. It's the Loveless Cafe, open as a restaurant for more than 70 years. If you blink, you might miss the simple, roadside farmhouse — but don't. It's one of the most beloved eateries in Nashville, taking the Tennessee slot in our Tasting Table round trip of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state.

Rocking chairs beckon from the front porch, while creaking screen doors usher guests into the warmth of a yesteryear Southern kitchen and cozy dining room. Eagerly scooting chair to table, they watch as piled-high plates arrive, laden with crispy fried chicken, hot-off-the-pit barbecue, and country ham with pooling rivers of Southern red-eye gravy, made the Loveless way with country ham, black coffee, and brown sugar. But many folks make the pilgrimage to Loveless Cafe for the plates of soft, fluffy biscuits, steaming hot and plopped mid-table — to the tune of 10,000 biscuits per day.

If all that's not reason enough to hightail down Highway 100, there's the Loveless rendition of what's arguably the city's most famous cuisine: Nashville hot chicken. Plenty of restaurants dish out the extraordinarily spicy specialty, and we showcase quite a few on our list of 15 best spots to get hot chicken in Nashville. As the Southern saying goes, "you can bet your britches" that Loveless Cafe perches proudly on that list.