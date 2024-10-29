This Century-Old Country Store In Mississippi Sizzles Up Some Of The South's Best Catfish

As a born and bred child of the Mississippi Delta, not much about Deep South culture surprises me, particularly when it sits on a plate. Eating fried catfish is second nature, an easy answer to "whatcha gonna have for supper tonight?" It's always an option, given the prevalence of catfish cafes, shacks, diners, or even highbrow restaurants sizzling up the whiskered wonders. That's why I did a serious double-take the first time I bumped across the country road leading to Taylor Grocery, aka "that catfish place," as it's referred to locally. It nestles within the tiny community of Taylor, Mississippi, about 10 miles from the much livelier university town of Oxford, home to the Ole Miss Rebels football team and literary giant William Faulkner.

The dusty road leads to a perfectly preserved old-time country store from 1889, which originally sold dry goods and now offers some of the most famous and tastiest catfish in the South. Weathered storefronts in Taylor, population 415, are eerily preserved, barely changed for over a century. Outside Taylor Grocery, throngs of hungry diners lounge on the sprawling front porch, telling stories, plucking guitars, passing time until their turn at the table. Inside, every inch of wall space is coated with memorabilia, graffiti, and object-art, while live music thumps, twangs, or moans, depending on whether it's blues, country, jazz, zydeco, or something in-between.

As mesmerizing as it is, I soon discovered that the allure of Taylor Grocery goes far beyond its obvious authenticity. It really is all about the catfish — and the sassy Southern-fare sidekicks.

