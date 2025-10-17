Why The Domino's Logo Has 3 Dots On Its Tiles
Imagine a domino with 20,000 dots on it. Inconceivable, right? Back in the 1960s, the founders of Domino's pizza envisioned a brand logo that would grow as the company did — but the fast-food pizza chain's popularity quickly eclipsed the physical parameters of its game tile emblem (a very good problem to have).
When the pizza franchise got its start in Michigan in 1960, it was originally called "DomiNick's." After a change in ownership, the name became Domino's in 1965. The rebranded business hit the scene with a domino logo bearing three white dots that represented the chain's original three restaurants. At the time, Domino's cofounders planned to add a new dot with every additional franchise that opened. But, due to rapid growth, the idea proved unfeasible, and the trio stuck.
According to data analytics firm ScrapeHero, as of August 2025, there are 7,108 Domino's across all 50 U.S. states and two territories. Texas alone has 765 stores, followed by California with 596 and Florida with 489. Zooming out, Domino's global presence exceeds 20,000 locations in over 90 countries around the world. The chain's first international locations opened in Canada and Australia in 1983.
The three dots represent the three original Domino's stores
Domino's initial logo used a red and white color scheme for the tiles, adding blue in 1970. It was juxtaposed with the name "Domino's Pizza." Then, in 2012, the company rebranded as the mononymous "Domino's." This version has appeared on fans' pizza boxes until recently. In October 2025, Domino's unveiled its first brand refresh in 13 years, a non-radical attempt at modernization. The minimal, largely-undetectable changes made to the chain's classic, well-known branding concept are a slightly brighter red-and-blue color scheme and thicker typeface.
While the recent logo update isn't the most daring idea, there have been times when the chain has adopted more playful branding in other ways. Examples include The Noid of 1986 and Dominos' famous 30-minute delivery promise, which was introduced in the 1980s. The tri-dotted logo has largely remained the same since the '60s, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Domino's is the world's largest pizza chain.