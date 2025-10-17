Why The Domino's Logo Has 3 Dots On Its Tiles

Imagine a domino with 20,000 dots on it. Inconceivable, right? Back in the 1960s, the founders of Domino's pizza envisioned a brand logo that would grow as the company did — but the fast-food pizza chain's popularity quickly eclipsed the physical parameters of its game tile emblem (a very good problem to have).

When the pizza franchise got its start in Michigan in 1960, it was originally called "DomiNick's." After a change in ownership, the name became Domino's in 1965. The rebranded business hit the scene with a domino logo bearing three white dots that represented the chain's original three restaurants. At the time, Domino's cofounders planned to add a new dot with every additional franchise that opened. But, due to rapid growth, the idea proved unfeasible, and the trio stuck.

According to data analytics firm ScrapeHero, as of August 2025, there are 7,108 Domino's across all 50 U.S. states and two territories. Texas alone has 765 stores, followed by California with 596 and Florida with 489. Zooming out, Domino's global presence exceeds 20,000 locations in over 90 countries around the world. The chain's first international locations opened in Canada and Australia in 1983.