This Julia Child-Approved Restaurant Has A Corner Dedicated To The Legendary Chef

Despite never owning a restaurant herself, Julia Child built a transcendental career in the food world — and patronized her own favorite restaurants off-screen. Harvest in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was no doubt one of her most beloved restaurants. At Harvest, the legendary chef was known to sit at the same table every time she visited. According to a Facebook post by Boston Magazine, Harvest restaurant has dedicated Table 102 to Child, a cozy, secluded spot lovingly titled "Julia's Corner" in her honor.

Harvest is located in the Harvard Square area at 44 Brattle St., a convenient seven-minute drive from Child's longtime residence at 103 Irving Street on Professor's Row. The chef and her husband moved into the five-bedroom home in 1961, where she would live and film three television shows over the next 40 years until 2001. Outside, Harvest juts up against a cobblestone pathway, somewhat obscured from view. Inside, earth tones, dark wood accents, and a fireplace set a cozy, inviting scene befitting the vibe of the "French Chef" star's own television shows.

Harvest is an upscale contemporary American dining concept showcasing rotating seasonal menus and locally-sourced ingredients. The menu even features a nod to the famed chef — the Julia Burger — which comprises beef from Savenor's Butchery, baby watercress, a brandy caramelized onion marmalade, and creamy, crumbly, rich French Boursin cheese. The offering appears on the lunch menu for $25.