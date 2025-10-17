This Julia Child-Approved Restaurant Has A Corner Dedicated To The Legendary Chef
Despite never owning a restaurant herself, Julia Child built a transcendental career in the food world — and patronized her own favorite restaurants off-screen. Harvest in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was no doubt one of her most beloved restaurants. At Harvest, the legendary chef was known to sit at the same table every time she visited. According to a Facebook post by Boston Magazine, Harvest restaurant has dedicated Table 102 to Child, a cozy, secluded spot lovingly titled "Julia's Corner" in her honor.
Harvest is located in the Harvard Square area at 44 Brattle St., a convenient seven-minute drive from Child's longtime residence at 103 Irving Street on Professor's Row. The chef and her husband moved into the five-bedroom home in 1961, where she would live and film three television shows over the next 40 years until 2001. Outside, Harvest juts up against a cobblestone pathway, somewhat obscured from view. Inside, earth tones, dark wood accents, and a fireplace set a cozy, inviting scene befitting the vibe of the "French Chef" star's own television shows.
Harvest is an upscale contemporary American dining concept showcasing rotating seasonal menus and locally-sourced ingredients. The menu even features a nod to the famed chef — the Julia Burger — which comprises beef from Savenor's Butchery, baby watercress, a brandy caramelized onion marmalade, and creamy, crumbly, rich French Boursin cheese. The offering appears on the lunch menu for $25.
Child dined at Table 102 at Harvest in Cambridge, MA
Julia Child was all about In-N-Out Burger, too. But, at Harvest, her homage burger is aptly sourced from Savenor's Butchery, a gourmet Cambridge pillar that has been open since 1939. Child helped put the establishment on the map by using it as the meat supplier for "The French Chef." She talked about its founder during episodes, and even had him appear on the show. Today, her name and signature "Bon Appétit!" catchphrase are traced in the cement outside the butchery.
Another befitting element of the sandwich is leafy green watercress is a popular ingredient in the French culinary style. It's grown in Northern France during the colder season from autumn through spring — making the Julia Burger an ideal winter-weather warm-up for New Englanders. Other offerings on Harvest's dinner menu include Roast Chestnut Agnolotti, French-inspired celery apple salad, and chicken consommé with thyme. Multiple Yelp reviews rave about the seafood, with some highlighting the oysters as the biggest standout.
Over the years, other celebs including Barack Obama, Jennifer Garner, and Paul Rudd have also dined at Harvest. In 2025, the restaurant celebrated its 50th anniversary. Despite first opening its doors in 1975, Harvest retains its acclaim for a new wave of gourmands. In September, a ticketed four-course dining event celebrating the restaurant's anniversary featuring alumni chefs sold out completely.