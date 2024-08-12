Did Julia Child Ever Own A Restaurant?

If you've ever wondered whether or not culinary legend Julia Child had ever owned a restaurant, we have the answer for you. You would think since food defined Child's whole career, she would have had a restaurant or two. But, the truth is, Child never owned or ran a restaurant. This may come as a surprise as Child continues to influence the food world and restaurateurs like Bobby Flay.

Child built a career in food through her cookbooks and television appearances. In an interview Child did with Sally Sampson of ChopChop Family, Child revealed that she considered owning her own restaurant, but not during the olden days. She told Sampson, "I certainly wouldn't in the old days. If I were 25 years old, yes, I would love to."

We have to remember that Child's way of cooking was tailored to home cooks, and her techniques, which often took time, might not apply well in a fast-paced restaurant setting. For example, Julia Child's mashed potatoes are made with an absurd amount of garlic, about 30 cloves that you must blanch before incorporating into a sauce. Another example is Child's clever tip for creamy scrambled eggs, which requires cooking the eggs slowly over low heat.