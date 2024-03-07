How Julia Child Continues To Influence Bobby Flay In His New French Brasserie - Exclusive

There are scads of famous French chefs whose impact on global gastronomy cannot be overstated. Jacques Pépin, Paul Bocuse, Joël Robuchon, Auguste Escoffier, and Prosper Montagné have each left indelible marks on fine dining and our understanding of French cuisine. But for American chefs, one icon in particular stands out for her wit, wisdom, approachable ease, commitment to technique, and warmth: The inimitable Julia Child. From her legendary debut cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" to her groundbreaking television series "The French Chef," Child invigorated American interest in Gallic foods and cooking, leaving a mark on both the public and numerous budding chefs.

The latter list, of course, includes Bobby Flay, who recently gave an exclusive interview to Tasting Table senior editor Alexandra Cass. Flay opened his own foray into French cuisine, Brasserie B in Las Vegas, an ode to the bustling restaurants and food of Paris that he holds dear. And it's no surprise that Child's influence can be seen on the menu.

"I think if you look at the menu and you see things like the Vidalia onion soup — now, she probably wasn't using Vidalia onions, but it doesn't matter — the idea of a French onion soup is something that people gravitate towards, and it's something that you'd find in her cookbook, for sure," says Flay.