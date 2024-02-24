This Is Bobby Flay's Favorite Iconic Brasserie In Paris - Exclusive

It's trite to say that Paris is a capital of gastronomy; everyone knows how central French cuisine is to fine dining, at least in the Western world, and how central Paris is to French cookery. The City of Lights is studded with 10s of thousands of eateries, ranging from haute to basse. Thus it must seem almost impossible for those who have traveled there to identify a favorite — one that is so special that it stands out from the crowd. Not for Bobby Flay though.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table senior editor Alexandra Cass, the celebrity chef and TV personality, who recently opened his own French restaurant, Brasserie B, in Las Vegas, extolled the virtues of French food and classic Parisian dining spots. Flay wasn't shy about sharing which restaurant he gravitates to when he's in Paris and how he's been influenced by it.

"I think the most classic French brasserie is La Coupole," he says. "It's been around forever. It's kind of a mainstay. It's the first place that people think about. So I certainly look especially to their design, et cetera, in terms of inspiration."

The certain magic that La Coupole holds for Flay and many others is just what he wanted to bring to Las Vegas. For all of the world-class dining spots the city has, he notes, it is lacking in authentic brasseries, a style of restaurant that is akin to a casual, lively bistro but with a more expansive menu.