How Long An Opened Bottle Of Salad Dressing Really Lasts In The Fridge

In an ideal world, the foods with a short shelf life would be things that we eat every day, while the items that we only use from time to time would be able to sit indefinitely in the fridge. Sadly, this is not the case. Regardless of the use by date, a bottle of salad dressing will last just two to three months once it has been opened. And even this depends on the type you have.

Store-bought salad dressings have a longer life span thanks to preservatives, emulsifiers, and processing methods that make them more shelf stable. Those that are higher in acidity, such as vinaigrette, will last longer, around three months. Creamy products, such as ranch dressing, are lower in acidity and need to be used within two months.

Homemade salad dressings have a considerably shorter shelf life. Some may need to be used within five days, while others might last two weeks, with the same caveat that vinegar-based versions last longer than those with dairy. The plus side is that when you're making a delicious salad dressing at home, you can usually adjust the recipe to avoid having too much left over.