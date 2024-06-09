How To Properly Store Homemade Salad Dressing

Making salad dressing from scratch is an effortless endeavor with a massive gustatory payoff. Of course, there's also the added bonus of being able to customize recipes however you want. Yet, whether you concoct something out-of-the-box like a pickle juice vinaigrette or whip up a tried-and-true classic like thousand island dressing, following the proper storage protocols is a must to ensure that all of your hard work doesn't go to waste well before it should.

Homemade salad dressings need to be stored correctly in order to prevent quality from being compromised and, more importantly, to minimize the risk of foodborne illness. Since they lack the preservatives found in store-bought bottles, the best policy is to keep all made-from-scratch dressings refrigerated, regardless of their ingredients. Due to their fickle nature, it's also wise to keep them on a cooler (ideally, upper to middle) shelf in the fridge rather than in the warmer door pocket where condiments usually reside.

Additionally, homemade salad dressings also need to be stored in the right container. Generally, the best vessels boast a non-reactive material and an airtight seal to keep chemicals and aromas from seeping into sauces, respectively. Not to mention that a good seal even minimizes spills. That said, nothing beats a glass jar when it comes to storing anything from ranch to raspberry vinaigrette. Just be sure to select the right size as too large of a vessel could actually speed up oxidation. Lastly, don't forget to label your dressings to accurately gauge freshness.