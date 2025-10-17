The Cheap Way To Add Flavor To Your Barbecued Meats And Veggies

Every grilling enthusiast will tell you that the secret to great barbecue lies in the smoke. They'll speak about specific kinds of wood and what they bring to the table — how you need to be careful while smoking with Red Oak or Hickory, because of their strong flavor, how Applewood will bring a hint of sweetness to your meats, and how Pecan is perfect for long, lazy barbecues. But there's a cheaper, simpler way to add flavor to your barbecued meats and veggies — one that doesn't involve spending on wood chips. We're talking about lemon peels. That's right, the leftover rinds from that batch of lemonade you made can take your grilling game up a notch.

Citrus peels are a grill-master's secret weapon. When tossed onto hot coals, lemon peels release natural oils and aromatic compounds, resulting in a gentle smoke that carries a bright, citrusy note. This infuses the food with a freshness that's different from traditional wood or charcoal smoke. Unlike squeezing lemon juice directly onto your meat, which can sometimes overpower other flavors of the dish, this method delivers a more balanced, nuanced flavor.

One important tip: Make sure your lemon peels are completely dry before tossing them onto the coals. If there's any moisture left, they'll just steam instead of getting charred. You can dry the peels in a dehydrator or an oven, or leave them out in the sun. Once dried, they'll keep well and be ready to use the next time you fire up the grill (you could also use these dried lemons to elevate any salad dressing or a robust homemade seasoning).