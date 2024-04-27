Dried Lemon Peels Are The Simple Way To Elevate Any Salad Dressing

While we tend to associate citrus fruits with their tart, acidic juices, the peels are where the flavor actually concentrates. They may not be good to eat raw, but lemon peels contain a wealth of essential oils that deliver an intense lemony taste. Consequently, recipes like lemon pie, lemon rice, and even lemon-infused cocktails call for lemon juice and/or lemon zest. Lemon zest is a great flavoring agent, but its short shelf life is somewhat limiting. Dried lemon peels are the long-lasting, concentrated lemon flavor that can elevate plenty — including salad dressing.

Drying lemon peels is a quick and easy process that locks in all the citric notes to give any salad dressing recipe a burst of flavor. You can add the peels whole or grind them into a powder and sprinkle them into a salad dressing recipe. They'd taste especially delicious with an earthy olive oil-based dressing, like a vinaigrette — with a sweet complement from honey or balsamic vinegar, or a spicy pairing like spicy mustard, red pepper flakes, or crushed black pepper.

Moreover, you could easily put a few dried peels at the bottom of a mason jar, top them with the liquid and aromatic ingredients, and shake to combine. You could also make a spice mixture with ground lemon peels, dried herbs, and dried garlic granules to stir into a mayo, yogurt, or cream-based salad dressing like ranch.