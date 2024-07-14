Save Your Lemon Peels For A Robust Homemade Seasoning

If life gives you lemons, lemon juice will help you with that lemonade. But lemon peels are the gift that keeps on giving. They are the fragrant essential that your homemade seasoning needs. That's because lemon peels house the true essence of the citrus. No lemon curd, lemon bar, or lemon glazed pound cake is complete without the zest of a lemon peel. And lemon zest is equally useful in savory dishes.

A robust lemon pepper blend is the ultimate vessel to instill that bright pop of lemon — with an elegantly bitter finish — to everything from meat and seafood to vegetables and salad dressings. Incorporating lemon peels into your seasoning simply requires that you dry them out completely to concentrate their flavors and extend their shelf life.

You can use a dehydrator, oven, or air fryer to slowly dehydrate the peels at a low temperature between 180 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the peels have been dried, you can blitz them in a food processor to create granules, then blend those granules with peppercorns, salt, and other dried aromatics like garlic and onion powder. For an easier option, you can also add those ingredients to a pepper grinder, and then use the grinder to crank out your desired amount of seasoning.