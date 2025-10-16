There's A Reason Aldi's Milk Is Always So Cheap

If you want to save money, you go to Aldi. That's pretty cut and dry. They offer good value and a lot of shoppers have come to realize that. What's not as clear to many of us is how Aldi can offer such great prices on something like milk all the time. Many shoppers have a skeptical "if it sounds too good to be true, it must be," approach to low prices. If it's the same quality milk that you can get everywhere else, why does it cost less? It turns out there are a couple of answers to that question.

To start with, the reason Aldi offers low prices on everything and not just milk is directly related to how they do business. You'll notice that Aldi stores tend to have shorter operating hours and smaller buildings. The aisles tend to be narrow with lots of boxes piled up. You'll rarely find name brand products at Aldi, and there aren't employees stocking the shelves all the time — they don't even play music in stores. All of this is intentional to cut down on overhead and operating costs, inheriting savings that it then passes on to its customers.

When it comes to milk, Aldi stocks its private label Friendly Farms, which is cheaper than name brands and even other store brands. The milk comes in racks so employees don't need to take time and waste money stocking them, further reducing costs.