10 TikTok Bakers You Should Follow Right Now

TikTok is filled with endless entertainment — and a large part of that is centered around food. With recipes that go viral, creator personalities that people fall in love with, and food hacks that will transform your experience in the kitchen, the app not only elicits smiles and joy, but can be extremely informational as well. In the world of baking, TikTokers use their creativity to create many types of videos. Whether they are showing off a unique way to bake your favorite treats, showcasing their decorating talents, or editing their baking videos in a satisfying way, these creators are the reason many people can get lost for hours on #bakersofTikTok.

We decided to comb through tons of bakers on TikTok and share with you 10 that we think you should follow right now. We made sure to choose bakers who will each offer you something different and exciting, making your TikTok feed well rounded. Whether it's creators who offer pure entertainment with their filming and editing styles, baking hacks or tips that will help you with your own baking, or recipes that will inspire you to get baking yourself — this list covers it all.