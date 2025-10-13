10 TikTok Bakers You Should Follow Right Now
TikTok is filled with endless entertainment — and a large part of that is centered around food. With recipes that go viral, creator personalities that people fall in love with, and food hacks that will transform your experience in the kitchen, the app not only elicits smiles and joy, but can be extremely informational as well. In the world of baking, TikTokers use their creativity to create many types of videos. Whether they are showing off a unique way to bake your favorite treats, showcasing their decorating talents, or editing their baking videos in a satisfying way, these creators are the reason many people can get lost for hours on #bakersofTikTok.
We decided to comb through tons of bakers on TikTok and share with you 10 that we think you should follow right now. We made sure to choose bakers who will each offer you something different and exciting, making your TikTok feed well rounded. Whether it's creators who offer pure entertainment with their filming and editing styles, baking hacks or tips that will help you with your own baking, or recipes that will inspire you to get baking yourself — this list covers it all.
Thug Loaf
If you're a fan of music, art, and baking bread, Thug Loaf is a TikTok creator we know you'll enjoy following. His real name is Iain Ross, and he is based in Belfast, Ireland. While Ross bakes a wide variety of goods, his fame came from a series where he bakes loaves of bread that feature various album cover artwork on the top of the loaves. Mixing his love of baking, artistic flare, and appreciation for music, Thug Loaf was born.
To keep his bread-loaf art content fresh and exciting, Ross creates spinner wheels with a specific theme and fills the wheel with photos of various artists that fit that theme. Then, he spins the wheel to decide which design he will place on his next loaf of bread. He overlays music from the artist that gets selected over clips of Ross creating the art on the bread dough. Each series also features different techniques that Ross uses to place the art onto the bread. Sometimes he freehand paints directly onto the loaf, while other times, intricate stencils are used.
Ross has built an incredibly large fanbase, with over half a million followers on TikTok and 45.5 million total likes. To show off his baking skills even more, Ross was featured on Season 16 of The Great British Bake Off. At the time this article was written, Ross was still going strong in the competition, so be sure to tune in!
Benjamin The Baker
For those who like to use TikTok as a way to learn something new, Benjamin the Baker has got you covered. A full-time teacher, cookbook author, and TikTok baker, Benjamin Delwiche has a whopping 1.3 million followers on the app. If you scroll through his profile, you will notice that almost every single thumbnail has the same layout: a tray with three versions of the same type of food with words written next to it. This is Delwiche's niche — melding his teaching and baking skills to perform experiments for his audience.
In these experiments, Delwiche uses different methods in his baking and then compares the outcome of each method. For example, one video shows him making carrot cake with carrots that are shredded in three different ways (coarse, fine, and extra fine). He shows clips of himself baking each version of the carrot cake, and with a voiceover, explains in-depth how each cake came out. Other videos cover things like differences in amounts of certain ingredients, mixing techniques, or baking time. From bread to cookies to cake and everything in between, this handy account homes in on just about anything you'd like to bake.
Beyond showing different baking techniques, Delwiche also shares full videos that break down recipes for various treats. In these videos, he not only shares step-by-step instructions, but he also offers visuals and tips that help the audience know exactly what to do.
CakesByLalaE
CakesByLalaE, also known as Cakes By Lala, is an account that features professional cake baker Lala's process and work. She owns her own cake business in the Washington, D.C., area, where she specializes in boutique-style cakes for just about every occasion you can think of. On her website, Lala shares that she has always had a passion for baking and even baked all of her sibling's birthday cakes each year when she was growing up.
If you scroll down CakesByLalaE's TikTok feed, you will be met with some of the most aesthetically pleasing cakes you've ever seen. Her videos are usually short and sweet, featuring trending audios that she uses to show off her work. This is the perfect account to follow if you're interested in appreciating ornate cake designs but aren't trying to learn how to bake them yourself. Sometimes, people just want to mindlessly scroll on their phones, and these cake videos to catchy songs will do the trick. Lala also does a small vlog series called "A Weekend With Your DMV Baker" in which she shows all of the cakes she completes in one weekend — which, we have to admit, is incredibly impressive.
Sadee's Sourdough
Sourdough bread takes up an entire section of TikTok where people show themselves taking care of their sourdough starters or creating the perfect loaf, and share tips and tricks along the way. One of our favorite sourdough content creators is Sadee's Sourdough, a creator who is a pro when it comes to all things sourdough.
Sadee's videos aren't over the top or highly curated — instead, she takes a more genuine approach where she speaks directly to the camera. Some of her videos share step-by-step instructions on how to make a sourdough bread, others feature day-in-the-life vlogs, and many find Sadee creating funny videos to trending sounds. For people who love sourdough and want to learn more about baking the delicious bread, and also for people who love to get to know TikTok creators on a deeper level, Sadee is a great account to follow.
Another interesting thing about Sadee's Sourdough is that she is the owner of her very own micro bakery. She shares specific content on that topic, helping other bakers realize their dream of owning their own bakery as well. As a completely self-taught baker, Sadee provides major inspiration to those who follow her to go for their dreams — whatever they may be.
Skylar Toth
If you can sit on TikTok watching satisfying videos of people drawing for hours on end, but you also love cookies, Skylar Toth's TikTok page is for you. With 1.9 million followers, this young mother who makes videos right in her own kitchen has captured the hearts of many.
Toth's main type of content features the baker and cookie artist completing orders for her cookie design business, where clients can seemingly order any type of design they wish. She begins the process by mapping out and drawing the designs on her tablet, and then she pipes in the bases of the designs with icing. Then, she places a light that shines the stencil of the design over the cookie, which allows her to trace it in with the icing. Toth often includes voiceovers that give you a glimpse into how the process went for her, what else she had going on that day as a working mom, and funny anecdotes along the way.
Beyond her cookie design videos, Toth also shares other types of content. If you follow her page, you can expect videos that will give you cookie design tips, baking tips for things other than cookies, and intricate baking recipes. This well-rounded content creator will satisfy both your artistic itch and baking itch all in one, making her a solid account to follow.
Easy Gay Oven
Who doesn't love a good pun? Easy Gay Oven (a play on words from the children's toy Easy Bake Oven) is an account you're going to want to follow. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Eric King is a gay baker who shares full recipes and helpful baking tips in an accessible way. King's editing style is crisp and simple, and he talks directly to the camera, making the task of baking seem much more approachable, especially for people who are new to the art.
One reason why many people are drawn to Easy Gay Oven is because he is truly himself in his videos. He uses gay slang, doesn't edit out his mistakes, and throws in jokes every so often. While all of that is entertaining to watch, his videos also provide a lot of knowledge. Whether it's muffins, cookies, cakes, brownies, pies, or quite literally any other sweet treat you could think of, King has got you covered. He introduces every recipe video by saying, "We are going to be making ...," which is very representative of what to expect when watching his content. He is bringing you, the audience, along with him in baking instead of just presenting.
Janelle Nichole
If you want to follow an account that'll give you some top-tier baking hacks, Janelle Nichole is a great option. Always sporting bright red lipstick and matching red nails, Nichole has a joyful and magnetic presence that she brings straight into her baking. She has a few different types of content that she shares. Sometimes, she posts short videos (usually less than 15 seconds) where she shares a quick baking hack. These hacks cover things like ingredient substitutions, baking techniques, and general kitchen advice.
For longer content, Nichole creates entertaining videos where she takes the audience through a recipe. She chats to the camera casually, shows each step of the process, and adds whimsical music underneath. Her bakes tend to not be your average recipe; instead, she usually throws in some type of twist that brings the dish up to a whole new level. For example, one recent video showed Nichole making a simple chocolate cake from a boxed mix. She didn't want to use butter in her recipe, so she made the mix without it. Then, she made a pudding sauce on the stove that got layered on top of the cake batter before it was placed into the oven. This created a gooey, indulgent chocolate cake, without needing any butter. Her videos make baking seem easy and accessible, all while being entertaining and informative.
Chelsweets
With 2.4 million followers on TikTok, Chelsweets is one of the most popular bakers on the app. Chelsey, the creator behind Chelsweets, didn't find a love of baking until later in life. She first had a career in corporate finance; however, she found a love of baking when she was in her early twenties. She started a baking blog and was one of the earliest creators to start posting on TikTok in 2018. Eventually, she quit her corporate job and became a full-time content creator and baker.
One thing viewers can expect from videos on Chelsweets' profile is extremely high-quality video content and editing. You can see every single detail of what she is baking on the screen, and she films from multiple angles and includes multiple shots to keep everything exciting. Many of her videos share specific recipes, where she does a voiceover explaining what she is doing and shows the step of each process. The videos are very satisfying to watch, almost similar to ASMR-style videos, and you can always find the recipe linked in her bio.
Another style of video that Chelsweets does is "A Day in the Life of a Baking Blogger" where she creates video blogs of her day. She includes things like her morning workouts, computer work, behind-the-scenes looks at her baking videos, meals she eats throughout the day, and all the other details in between. This series gives you the full scope of what Chelsey does as a baker, and it's quite fun to watch.
B. Dylan Hollis
If history is your jam, B. Dylan Hollis is definitely an account you need to follow. Hollis creates baking videos where he goes through old cookbooks and magazines and follows the recipes he finds. The majority of recipes he covers range from the 1950s to the 1980s; however, he's also done many that go further back than that. He's even published a few books: "Baking Across America," which is a vintage recipe book that takes you through the entire country, and "Baking Yesteryear," which is a decade-by-decade cookbook.
While Hollis' videos are rooted in history, watching them is nothing like sitting in history class in high school. His content style is extremely humorous — he explains everything in an over-the-top and dramatic way, uses editing for comedic effect, and creates an almost chaotic energy for each video. The videos are incredibly entertaining, as Hollis often reacts to the dishes he bakes, and many times he isn't pleased with the outcome. When this happens, he is brutally honest and shares his disgust in a theatrically hilarious way. When he enjoys a recipe, the reaction is usually just as dramatic, with various angles and takes of him reacting with joy to what he's eating. For both entertainment and inspiration for some vintage baking, check out B. Dylan Hollis.
Broma Bakery
Broma Bakery is a very stylish, modern, and chic baking account that provides entertaining yet informative videos. Behind the account is Sarah Fennel, who is actually a New York Times bestselling author for her cookbook "Sweet Tooth." Her TikTok bio describes her account as "nostalgic baking for the modern girl," and that's exactly the vibe we get from her videos. First and foremost, the quality of content on this page is top-tier. Fennel films in her stunningly feminine kitchen, gets footage from various angles while baking, and has great lighting to make each shot look flawless.
Most of Fennel's videos feature Fennel baking with a voiceover laid over multiple clips. Throughout the videos, she shows each recipe step by step, shares tips and tricks, and also sprinkles in her own comedic flare along the way. She also participates in trends on the app, helping her stay relevant with other TikTokers outside of the baking realm. Fennel does a great job at making baking seem appealing to just about anyone — and offers a lighthearted and simple approach to showing her viewers how they can do it, too.