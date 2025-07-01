Here's How Much The Original Easy Bake Oven Goes For Online These Days

Since the early 1960s, children everywhere have experienced the thrill of sticking tiny trays of slop into a miniature oven and pulling out even tinier, edible cookies and baked goods. Easy-Bake Ovens, those miniature oven/microwave-looking toys, have seen a dozen iterations throughout the years but continue to remain a popular option for children to experiment with their culinary prowess. Bobby Flay used an Easy-Bake Oven to make his first dish ever, as have many other young chefs curious about the process of turning a box of powdered cake mix into a delicious treat.

The first Easy-Bake model, which debuted in 1963 and came in light blue, was shaped like a miniature version of a real oven, complete with faux stove top burners and faux dials. As of this publication, that original Easy-Bake Oven is going for as much as $210 on sites like Etsy or Ebay. There are also versions that run from $139 to $78 to as little as $28. It all depends on the condition of the oven (meaning, does it still turn on) and the accessories that come with it, such as baking pans, cookbooks, and various utensils. Other rare versions of the Easy-Bake Oven, such as the 1973 Betty Crocker collaboration, can go for as much as $300.