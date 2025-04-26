The First Dish Bobby Flay Ever Made Was In A Toy Oven

Every celebrity chef's origin story starts differently, and for Bobby Flay, it all began with a toy that still has a following today. Before Flay — the man who has two different coffee grinders for coffee and herbs — earned his stripes in the cooking world, he was just like any other kid. The Iron Chef revealed to Today that his foray into cooking commenced with Hasbro's Easy-Bake Oven. To be real, whose story didn't? Those Easy-Bake ovens still bring all the nostalgia feels for adults who grew up without screens and technology, and Flay is among them. In fact, the toy led to the first dish he ever made: an Easy-Bake Oven cake.

The "Throwdown" host told Today that his interest in cooking piqued around the time he was 5 or 6. He explained, "I was watching the commercials during cartoons and after school specials and stuff like that. And I could not believe that you could actually bake a cake from a light bulb. I needed to see it for myself." His parents acquiesced to his pleas, and a celebrity chef was born.

Was that first Easy-Bake Oven cake chocolate, vanilla, or spice (what kid thought that flavor was a good idea?), and did he wait the full 15 minutes for it to bake? Flay didn't elaborate.