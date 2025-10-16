Anthony Bourdain Advised Steering Clear Of This Popular Salad At Restaurants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Adding chicken, argued Anthony Bourdain, is a surefire way to ruin a Caesar salad. It's no surprise, then, that chicken Caesar salad was one of 14 things he advised avoiding ordering at a restaurant. In a 2016 interview with First We Feast, when asked if he had any personal tell-tale signs that make him think "this place is legit" upon walking into a restaurant, the chef-slash-writer responds by providing the contrary: "Look, if you see a chicken Caesar on the menu, you know that somebody's made compromises."

With that said, his motivation behind the tip was way less cautionary than his reasons for skipping swordfish and cautioning against hollandaise sauce. "Hold the chicken" is a preference more based on opinion than food safety (fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay chows down on chicken Caesar salads, after all). More specifically, Bourdain's salad stance is based in piety to tradition and in minimalist reverence for letting a knockout Caesar dressing function as the lone star of the show.

As Bourdain wrote in his "Appetites: A Cookbook" at the very beginning of his Caesar salad recipe: "Another reason to love Mexico — unless you insist on putting sad, overcooked, characterless strips of grilled chicken cutlet on top of it and mashing it down into landfill. God does not want you to put chicken in your Caesar." Neither did the salad's original inventor, who didn't even invent the dish in Rome. Italian-born restaurateur Cesare Cardini created his namesake salad in Mexico (as Bourdain alluded to in the cookbook quip).