How Gordon Ramsay Elevates Chicken Caesar Salad In One Simple Step

Gordon Ramsay has mastered a ton of classic dishes, honoring their roots while imparting his own unique twists to standard recipes. This includes dishes like beef Wellington, which he boosts with Dijon mustard, and his next-level cheeseburgers. He even has a signature method for whipping up a classic chicken Caesar salad, particularly regarding how he prepares and serves his chicken.

In a clip from an episode of "Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Home Cooking" shared by the Dabl Network on YouTube, Ramsay is seen butterflying his chicken breasts (so they cook quicker and remain moist in the center) and seasoning them on both sides with salt and pepper. Then, when cooking is complete and the breasts are resting, he spoons his homemade Caesar dressing over them.

"As the chicken cools down, the flavor — the seasoning of the anchovy, garlic, and the Parmesan — seeps into the chicken," he explains concerning the simple step. As for serving his chicken Caesar salad, Ramsay takes a precaution: he places the warm chicken in a separate bowl from the other ingredients so it doesn't wilt the salad.