How Gordon Ramsay Elevates Chicken Caesar Salad In One Simple Step
Gordon Ramsay has mastered a ton of classic dishes, honoring their roots while imparting his own unique twists to standard recipes. This includes dishes like beef Wellington, which he boosts with Dijon mustard, and his next-level cheeseburgers. He even has a signature method for whipping up a classic chicken Caesar salad, particularly regarding how he prepares and serves his chicken.
In a clip from an episode of "Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Home Cooking" shared by the Dabl Network on YouTube, Ramsay is seen butterflying his chicken breasts (so they cook quicker and remain moist in the center) and seasoning them on both sides with salt and pepper. Then, when cooking is complete and the breasts are resting, he spoons his homemade Caesar dressing over them.
"As the chicken cools down, the flavor — the seasoning of the anchovy, garlic, and the Parmesan — seeps into the chicken," he explains concerning the simple step. As for serving his chicken Caesar salad, Ramsay takes a precaution: he places the warm chicken in a separate bowl from the other ingredients so it doesn't wilt the salad.
More Gordon Ramsay tips for the ultimate Caesar salad
Although Ramsay chooses to impart more Caesar flavoring to his chicken after it has been cooked, you could further amp up the tasting notes by making a Caesar marinade to soak the meat in beforehand. This would produce a more tender meat and allow additional time for the flavor to seep into it. It would also leave room for further customization. For example, if anchovies aren't your thing, leave them out. Or, if you'd like a little heat, throw in some red peppers. You could even utilize a glaze, which, like Ramsay's topping method, would add flavor, but with the added benefit of caramelization if brushed onto the chicken before it's cooked.
In addition to sharing his chosen method for his chicken, Ramsay also reveals how he makes his homemade dressing. It all starts with a basic mayonnaise, which he makes with Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and a splash of water. Ramsay then adds the umami ingredients that give the Caesar dressing its tangy flavor: anchovies and crushed garlic. Continuing to put together his salad, Ramsay grabs the romaine. "Don't slice the lettuce too thinly," he warns as he tops it with a squeeze of lemon, his Caesar dressing, and pan-fried croutons with Parmesan cheese.