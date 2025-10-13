7 Absolute Best Egg Washers, According To Online Reviews

Marketed as the original egg brush, the Good Egg Store positions this product as a premium-quality egg washer. It's a fair claim, as it does what it's supposed to extremely well. However, as you read through the features here, you'll have to judge for yourself whether it's worth the extra investment. There are more than 650 scrubbing nubs on the inside that do an excellent job of cleaning the egg without damaging the shell. It's easy to use; although, admittedly, all of the egg washers we've listed work the same way. Simply place the egg in the washer, hold them under cool running water, and gently twist the brush over the top of the egg. Then, flip the egg to ensure the other half is clean too.

There are two size options here — Standard or Large/XL. This might be an issue if you need to clean a variety of egg sizes, as you may need to buy one of each. Perhaps the most reassuring review comes from the owner of backyard chickens who uses this egg washer every day. They gave it a full 5 stars, praising the overall quality and commenting on how simple it is to use and clean. There are a few reviews that question the comparatively high price, but overall, most people believe it's a great little kitchen tool to have on hand.

Purchase Good Egg Store The Original Egg Brush at Amazon for $20.00