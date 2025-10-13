7 Absolute Best Egg Washers, According To Online Reviews
Whether you're keeping backyard chickens or just want to ensure your grocery store eggs are clean, an egg washer can be a real game changer. Washing eggs can be tricky. Not only are they fragile but their shape makes them fiddly to handle. Thankfully, egg washers are designed to make the process as simple as possible. However, picking a suitable egg washer can be a challenge because there are seemingly endless options to choose from. Narrowing them down can be a time-consuming headache. That's where we can help.
We've scoured online customer feedback to come up with some great options. By taking a deep dive into those reviews, we've filtered out the egg washers that do a great job from those that are ineffective, poorly made, or difficult to use. Below, we've summarized these reviews along with the individual product features to provide an overview you can use to decide which egg washer is best for you. Soon, you'll know which egg washer will make your cleaning routine faster, safer, and easier.
Mosophy Silicone Egg Washer
We're kicking things off with a cute little egg washer that's also great value for money. Of course, aesthetics aren't the most important aspect here, but this egg washer looks fantastic and features an adorable dinosaur design that's available in yellow or green. Fortunately, it also excels from a practical standpoint, with an ergonomic design that makes it easy to handle. Not only does this make cleaning your eggs a quick process, but it also reduces the risk of dropping one. It's made from food-grade silicone and it's BPA-free. As with many of these egg cleaners, the inside is packed with little silicone nodules that gently clean the egg without scratching the surface.
Because the silicone material has some stretch, this washer works with a variety of egg shapes, ranging from small to extra-large. Plus, you can turn it inside out, making it incredibly straightforward to clean. The majority of the reviews are positive, with customers commenting that it cleans eggs thoroughly while also praising the small and compact design. One reviewer claims that it broke their eggs, but given that review is crowded out by more positive ones, perhaps they were just a little heavy-handed. Overall, it is an impressive egg washer at a great price.
Good Egg Store The Original Egg Brush
Marketed as the original egg brush, the Good Egg Store positions this product as a premium-quality egg washer. It's a fair claim, as it does what it's supposed to extremely well. However, as you read through the features here, you'll have to judge for yourself whether it's worth the extra investment. There are more than 650 scrubbing nubs on the inside that do an excellent job of cleaning the egg without damaging the shell. It's easy to use; although, admittedly, all of the egg washers we've listed work the same way. Simply place the egg in the washer, hold them under cool running water, and gently twist the brush over the top of the egg. Then, flip the egg to ensure the other half is clean too.
There are two size options here — Standard or Large/XL. This might be an issue if you need to clean a variety of egg sizes, as you may need to buy one of each. Perhaps the most reassuring review comes from the owner of backyard chickens who uses this egg washer every day. They gave it a full 5 stars, praising the overall quality and commenting on how simple it is to use and clean. There are a few reviews that question the comparatively high price, but overall, most people believe it's a great little kitchen tool to have on hand.
Wameiju Egg Brush Cleaner
Unlike the most of the other egg washers on our list, this one consists of two parts. Both sections have silicone brushing nubs, so you can use the bottom part to gently hold the egg in place while using the top to clean, or you can use them as two separate egg washers. The bottom also doubles as an egg cup, while the reversible design makes it extremely easy to clean after use, and drainage holes let any water pass through. Plus, you can use the inverted brush to scrub your fruit and vegetables. If you think the bottom part is unnecessary, you can buy just the top half for a few dollars less. However, together they create a chicken-themed set that many customers love. Available in a wide range of colors, this is yet another adorable kitchen gadget that actually works.
A few reviewers have stated this product is so easy to use that even their young children use it without making a mess. Others praise the fun design while also noting that it can safely remove tough, dried-on debris. There are a handful of negative reviews that claim it doesn't work very well, but they are in the clear minority. Overall, the Wameiju Egg Brush Cleaner perfectly balances fun design with excellent practicality.
Tublobi 2-Piece Silicone Egg Cleaner
There are a few reasons why you may want multiple egg washers. Maybe you usually have someone helping you clean your eggs, or perhaps you want a spare to use while one is in the wash. This lovely little two-pack comes in a selection of muted and vibrant colors and features another cute chicken design with heart-shaped drainage holes, but, most importantly, it works very well. One of the standout features is its versatility — the elastic material means it can stretch to fit pretty much any sized chicken egg, and you can reverse the brush to scrub other foods.
The soft cleaning nubs will effortlessly remove any dirt and debris, and reviewers have not only been happy that this egg washer works exactly as intended but also claim that it's excellent value. Some customers have mentioned quality issues but these appear to be isolated cases as opposed to a common trend, as the negative reviews are far outnumbered by those that praise the durability. Ultimately, it's a great little brush for removing potentially harmful muck from fresh eggs.
Zowekto 2-Piece Silicone Egg Brush
It seems the vast majority of egg washers feature cutesy chicken designs, but this one is a little more original, taking the shape of a spooky-yet-adorable ghost. You can buy a pack of two or save a couple of dollars and opt for an individual piece. It works the same way as every other egg washer, consisting of a silicone brush that you place over each half of the egg, gently twisting until the dirt comes off. Unsurprisingly, customers love the cute ghost design, but more importantly, it's been praised for its effectiveness and its build quality. Seen as user-friendly, reviewers love that it's delicate enough to use on their eggs, yet still highly durable.
As with all of the egg washers in this list, there are one or two negative reviews that claim the product doesn't work; however, these only make up a tiny percentage of the overall feedback compared to the overwhelmingly positive reviews. One customer complained the product breaks eggs if the dirt is dry, but all egg washers work best when you use cool water to soften any stuck-on muck, so it makes us wonder how many poor reviews are down to incorrect usage. Either way, this egg washer has been very well-received and would make a fun, decorative, and useful addition to your kitchen counter.
DoID Tag Store Egg Washer
Here, we have an egg washer with two unique features that set it apart from the others on this list. First, the ring-shaped grip at the top allows you to put your finger through it when you're washing your eggs, so you don't have to worry about the wet brush slipping out of your hand. The grip also works when you turn the brush inside out, making it easier to scrub fruit or vegetables. Second, the interior features a series of silicone "blades" that make it easier to scrape off stubborn dirt.
It's easy to see why this egg washer is highly rated by customers. One reviewer loved how effective it is, especially because they didn't need to use detergent to get their eggs completely clean. They also said they'd be buying extra to gift to friends — a truly glowing endorsement. One customer stated it was a little too big for their small eggs, but that it worked just as well when they turned it inside out. If you find the unique grip appealing, this may be the egg washer for you.
W Store Egg Brush Cleaner
The most trustworthy reviews for egg washers tend to come from chicken owners who use them every day. There are plenty of those here, with many positive comments praising the ease and simplicity of this device. Crucially, many customers also love that it works for both small and large eggs. There are one or two complaints that it's a little too big for the smallest eggs, but gently squeezing the egg washer appears to achieve the desired results. If anything, the slightly larger size makes it more versatile, as you can use it on other foods, too. Again, the bottom section also doubles as an egg cup.
As for the features, there's nothing particularly innovative, but it's a simple kitchen tool with a simple function and, according to customers, it does its job very well. Available in three colors, this egg washer is perfect for keeping your eggs clean, safe, and dirt-free.
Methodology
We always want to ensure the highest level of trust with our recommendations. To do this, we take a close look at product features and scour customer feedback to identify clear trends, which lets us paint a clear picture of whether a product is right for you. Our thorough research allowed us to not only identify the best egg washers, but also to dismiss the many products that weren't worthy of being highlighted. The result is a list you can rely on to help you choose a high-quality egg washer for your kitchen.