Should You Wash Store-Bought Eggs?

To ensure optimal cleanliness in your kitchen, you might be wondering if you need to wash store-bought eggs before cracking them into the frying pan or mixing bowl. But before you break out the soap and water, rest easy — you actually don't need to wash eggs from the grocery store. USDA-graded eggs undergo a washing and sanitation process before they are packaged, and some are even pasteurized to prevent the risk of bacteria that can cause food borne illnesses, like salmonella. And even if you still think of washing the eggs for good measure, contrary to common belief, it actually could do more harm than good. The shell of an egg has a viscous protective coating called a "cuticle" or "bloom," that prevents bacteria from transferring between the porous outer shell and the inner egg. When you wash eggs, this protective coating is removed, which increases the chance of introducing bacteria and dirt to your eggs.

The risk of removing the coating is even greater if you wash the eggs with cold water or soak them in water. Similarly, if you try to rinse your eggs with soap or even immerse them in a bleach solution, these cleaning agents not only will remove the shell's bloom, but also likely could end up in your food. Since USDA-graded grocery store eggs are already washed, it's best to use them straight from the carton — no additional cleaning necessary.