This Fridge Bin Could Be Dollar Tree's Most Versatile Storage Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Keeping your fridge tidy and organized can sometimes feel like a full-time job. Every time you open the fridge to stow away leftovers or unpack groceries, you're faced with trying to fit them in among food you forgot you even had. One of the best ways to organize a refrigerator is to use clear plastic storage bins that make it easy to see exactly what's inside — and these fridge bins from Dollar Tree are one organization tool that makes decluttering your fridge so easy.
Dollar Tree's Storage Essentials Plastic Fridge Storage Bins are just $1.50 each in stores, or you can buy a pack of 24 for just $36 and use them to organize and declutter anywhere in your home. Each bin is 11.5 inches long by 3.5 inches high by 3.75 inches wide, making them the perfect size for nearly any fridge or pantry shelves. It features a convenient handle on one end that makes it easy to pull out, making it the absolute best storage hack for deep pantry shelves.
Additionally, buy some MESS Dissolvable Freezer Labels on Amazon and label one end of each bin so that you know exactly what's inside. Then, use them in your fridge or pantry to store open bags of food, cans of food or soda, sauce and dressing packets, condiments, and any other small items you want to group together. They are even a great way to organize coupons or recipes on your kitchen counter so that you always have them on hand. Just look for index card dividers when you're at the Dollar Tree.
Dollar Tree's storage bins can be used anywhere in your home
These bins are one of the most versatile kitchen organization essentials at the Dollar Tree. They can be stacked on top of each other, making them a great way to make use of clever storage spaces you might be ignoring in your kitchen. For instance, you can use them to neatly organize cleaning products and sponges in the cabinet under your kitchen or bathroom sink. You can also use them to store silverware or plasticware, cocktail napkins, and drink coasters.
They make the perfect storage solution for other areas of your home as well. The convenient handle means that you can store them on high shelves and still easily pull them out to see what's inside. Since these bins are clear, they're the ideal storage solution for craft rooms, laundry rooms, or kids' rooms — and anywhere else you want to neatly organize small items that could otherwise be hard to find in cabinets and closets.
If you find yourself with some leftover bins, you could also use them in your laundry room to store washing machine pods, dryer balls, or packages of dryer sheets. If you attach magnets (like these Ultra-Strong Ceramic Round Magnets) to one side, you can attach the bin directly to your washer or dryer. Then, use these containers to collect lost socks or items you pull out of pockets before washing. Alternatively, if you've been considering creating a home bar, try using these food-safe bins for cut limes, lemons, and other drink garnishes. With this Dollar Tree find, there is no end to the sorts of storage hacks you can come up with.