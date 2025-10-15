This Fridge Bin Could Be Dollar Tree's Most Versatile Storage Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping your fridge tidy and organized can sometimes feel like a full-time job. Every time you open the fridge to stow away leftovers or unpack groceries, you're faced with trying to fit them in among food you forgot you even had. One of the best ways to organize a refrigerator is to use clear plastic storage bins that make it easy to see exactly what's inside — and these fridge bins from Dollar Tree are one organization tool that makes decluttering your fridge so easy.

Dollar Tree's Storage Essentials Plastic Fridge Storage Bins are just $1.50 each in stores, or you can buy a pack of 24 for just $36 and use them to organize and declutter anywhere in your home. Each bin is 11.5 inches long by 3.5 inches high by 3.75 inches wide, making them the perfect size for nearly any fridge or pantry shelves. It features a convenient handle on one end that makes it easy to pull out, making it the absolute best storage hack for deep pantry shelves.

Additionally, buy some MESS Dissolvable Freezer Labels on Amazon and label one end of each bin so that you know exactly what's inside. Then, use them in your fridge or pantry to store open bags of food, cans of food or soda, sauce and dressing packets, condiments, and any other small items you want to group together. They are even a great way to organize coupons or recipes on your kitchen counter so that you always have them on hand. Just look for index card dividers when you're at the Dollar Tree.