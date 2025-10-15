This Mississippi Hole-In-The-Wall Doesn't Look Like A Restaurant, But It's Beloved For Its Steaks
Abandoned house. General store in a wild West town. Run-down bar that wouldn't be out of place in a movie like "Thelma and Louise." These are all things H.D. Gibbes & Sons looks like. What it does not resemble is what it in fact is: A top-notch steakhouse. And that's part of its magic.
We've rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state because there's nothing better than stumbling upon an unexpected, hidden, or under-the-radar eatery and finding out that, despite its lack of Michelin stars or reservation wait lists, it's an incredible spot with the most delicious food. Few restaurants demonstrate this better than our pick for Mississippi, H.D. Gibbes & Sons, a spot that looks shabby on the outside but inside, serves up a menu of fine steaks that people are willing to travel for.
This steakhouse is indeed an authentic 19th-century general store, or at least that's what it started as, in the small town of Learned — population around 53 people. It was founded by the Gibbes family and has remained owned by the Gibbes for five generations and counting. H.D. Gibbes & Sons still sells some general store-type items, albeit more modern-day ones like chips, sodas, beer, and even gasoline, and in fact, only began serving sit-down meals like steak, seafood, and lamb chops three nights a week in 2009. On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, guests can feast on decadent fare, served humbly on paper plates at community tables to the tunes of live bands.
H.D. Gibbes & Sons menu and reviews
Today, H.D. Gibbes & Sons is run by Chipper Gibbes, Chipper's mother, Mary Bell, and Chipper's wife, Susan, with sons Henry and Kirk. In addition to its dinner hours, the restaurant also serves burgers, sandwiches, and salads for lunch from Tuesday to Saturday. The main attraction is dinner with lamb chops, shrimp, tuna, scallops, New York strip steak, ribeye steak, pork chops, and sides like roasted green beans, baked sweet potato, and potato or spinach casserole. Mary Bell makes the desserts herself, including bread pudding, buttermilk pie, and traditional Southern funeral brownies. H.D. Gibbes & Sons draws a crowd of locals and tourists alike with its scrumptious fare served up like you're at a family barbecue. Patrons can BYOB or grab beers from the fridge and pay by presenting bottle caps when settling their bills, and those bills are only payable by cash or check.
"The rustic charm...takes you back in time," says Yelp! reviewer Wade G., and Robert D. declares H.D. Gibbes & Sons "definitely worth the drive off the beaten path." Chris B. notes the meat is cooked on an open flame, giving it "incredible taste and texture." On TripAdvisor, ShanF praises the "unique and enjoyable experience" and "cozy and inviting" atmosphere. Reviewers warn of long waits for tables, but seem to agree that the food and service are worth it. While exploring local hole-in-the-wall gems, be sure to visit Elvis Presley's favorite Mississippi speakeasy.