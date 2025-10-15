This Mississippi Hole-In-The-Wall Doesn't Look Like A Restaurant, But It's Beloved For Its Steaks

Abandoned house. General store in a wild West town. Run-down bar that wouldn't be out of place in a movie like "Thelma and Louise." These are all things H.D. Gibbes & Sons looks like. What it does not resemble is what it in fact is: A top-notch steakhouse. And that's part of its magic.

We've rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state because there's nothing better than stumbling upon an unexpected, hidden, or under-the-radar eatery and finding out that, despite its lack of Michelin stars or reservation wait lists, it's an incredible spot with the most delicious food. Few restaurants demonstrate this better than our pick for Mississippi, H.D. Gibbes & Sons, a spot that looks shabby on the outside but inside, serves up a menu of fine steaks that people are willing to travel for.

This steakhouse is indeed an authentic 19th-century general store, or at least that's what it started as, in the small town of Learned — population around 53 people. It was founded by the Gibbes family and has remained owned by the Gibbes for five generations and counting. H.D. Gibbes & Sons still sells some general store-type items, albeit more modern-day ones like chips, sodas, beer, and even gasoline, and in fact, only began serving sit-down meals like steak, seafood, and lamb chops three nights a week in 2009. On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, guests can feast on decadent fare, served humbly on paper plates at community tables to the tunes of live bands.