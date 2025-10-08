Elvis Presley's Favorite Mississippi Bar Was A Hole-In-The-Wall Hideaway

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you appreciate the "if you know, you know" appeal of some of the country's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and bars, you're in good company. None other than the King of Rock 'n Roll himself sought out more clandestine establishments, and you can actually still toast the icon in one of his favorite Mississippi bars, The Julep Room. Elvis Presley was a Mississippi native, and spent a summer playing gigs on the state's Gulf Coast in 1956 when he was 21, on the verge of superstardom. He met, fell in love with, and proposed to Biloxi, Mississippi local June Juanico. But Presley already had a devoted fan base who followed his every move, so he and Juanico were often on the hunt for secretive date spots. A speakeasy was the perfect solution.

The Julep Room sits in the cellar of Aunt Jenny's Catfish Restaurant, an eatery still serving up seafood in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. A proper speakeasy, it's subterranean and somewhat secluded, which made it an attractive hideout for Presley and his fiancée. If you know some of Elvis' favorite dishes and drinks, you may be aware that he loved a virgin mint julep at this time — he wasn't an imbiber in those days, and the mocktail was a fun drink to enjoy on his date nights away from the prying eyes of fans. Soon, Presley's career would explode, ending his relationship with Juanico and taking him away from Ocean Springs, but the memories remain in The Julep Room.