The Ice Cream Parlor Reddit Wishes Would Come Back To Malls

Not in the mood for cheese balls or meatloaf for dinner? In 1970s America, shopping malls were quickly emerging as popular social hubs – and when folks needed to grab a bite, Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor was there. The mall staple was known for its retro 1890s theme, with restaurants adorned in red flocked wallpaper and Tiffany lamps. Employees donned period white button-up shirts, ties, patterned vests, and straw boater hats ribboned with the "Farrell's" name. Every restaurant was equipped with a self-playing piano, cranking out campy tunes while patrons dined.

Even more than its retro concept, Farrell's was a family-fun giant for its gargantuan portions. Giant sundaes and entrees like burgers and sandwiches comprised the menu. The "Pig's Trough" sundae (a huge banana split) was designed for sharing and group dining, a natural fit for family entertainment. Foodies who were able to finish it won a ribbon that read "I made a pig of myself at Farrell's."

Even larger, the "Zoo" sundae weighed a whopping eight-and-a-half pounds. It was ceremoniously delivered on a stretcher carried by two servers. According to a Farrell's menu posted by The Seattle Public Library, most sundaes cost $1-$5. The massive Zoo sundae cost $17.50. The parlor was all about a playful, lively, customer-service-forward atmosphere, and quickly became a popular destination for birthday parties (also giving children free ice cream on their birthdays). O.G. fans haven't forgotten the magic — and have taken to social media to say so.