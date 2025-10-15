The Ice Cream Parlor Reddit Wishes Would Come Back To Malls
Not in the mood for cheese balls or meatloaf for dinner? In 1970s America, shopping malls were quickly emerging as popular social hubs – and when folks needed to grab a bite, Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor was there. The mall staple was known for its retro 1890s theme, with restaurants adorned in red flocked wallpaper and Tiffany lamps. Employees donned period white button-up shirts, ties, patterned vests, and straw boater hats ribboned with the "Farrell's" name. Every restaurant was equipped with a self-playing piano, cranking out campy tunes while patrons dined.
Even more than its retro concept, Farrell's was a family-fun giant for its gargantuan portions. Giant sundaes and entrees like burgers and sandwiches comprised the menu. The "Pig's Trough" sundae (a huge banana split) was designed for sharing and group dining, a natural fit for family entertainment. Foodies who were able to finish it won a ribbon that read "I made a pig of myself at Farrell's."
Even larger, the "Zoo" sundae weighed a whopping eight-and-a-half pounds. It was ceremoniously delivered on a stretcher carried by two servers. According to a Farrell's menu posted by The Seattle Public Library, most sundaes cost $1-$5. The massive Zoo sundae cost $17.50. The parlor was all about a playful, lively, customer-service-forward atmosphere, and quickly became a popular destination for birthday parties (also giving children free ice cream on their birthdays). O.G. fans haven't forgotten the magic — and have taken to social media to say so.
Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour was a happening hot-spot of the 1970s mall scene
Even though the old-school ice cream brand is no longer around, fans have certainly held onto its memory. Social media is filled with nostalgic fans jonesing for another taste of 1970s mall food court culture. In the comments section of a YouTube video posted by Farrell's Memories, multiple longtime fans wax poetic about Farrell's as a fixture of their local malls. "I remember the location in Golden ring mall in Maryland," writes one commenter. "I loved the jaw breakers and candy when you waited in line. What a great time." Others agree, "I remember going to Farrell's at Sunvalley, and Southland mall back in the 1970's [...] Also the player piano belting out ragtime tunes which includes the Entertainer AKA theme to The Sting."
Elsewhere online, a Reddit thread asks, "Does anyone remember Farrell's ice cream parlor? We had one in our mall up until the late 80s." Indeed, the folks remember. "So many birthday parties there in the '70s!" writes one fan. Another chimes in, "We had a Farrell's at Tysons Corner Mall in Virginia when I was growing up in the 1970s and '80s [...] a popular birthday party venue, date spot, and place to get dessert after seeing a movie at the mall. So many fond memories!" In other threads, foodies reminisce about the Farrell's in the Staten Island Mall. Another Reddit post dedicated to swapping Farrell's memories has more than a thousand upvotes.
Mall rats shouldn't expect a Farrell's comeback any time soon
Despite the apparent abundance of nostalgic testimonials, mall food court fans shouldn't hold their breath for a comeback. Farrell's already attempted a short-lived 2000s revival. A team helmed by founder Bob Farrell himself gave the parlor a resurgence in 2009, reprising the sundaes and even the custom Tiffany pendant lights. Alas, post-rebirth, the final Brea, California franchise closed in 2019.
Farrell's was first founded in 1963 in Portland, Oregon. The ice cream parlor's expansion coincided with the growth of the American shopping center, providing an avenue for the chain to expand to a nationwide presence. The mall setting also reduced restaurant construction costs for Farrell's highly detailed concept. By its peak in 1975, Farrell's had 120 locations across the U.S. But, after 20 years in operation, Farrells' fandom was winding down. The brand was sold off in 1982, and by 1990, all but one parlor (located in San Diego) had shuttered.
Also notably, some original Farrell's fans question whether the concept would be as well-received by today's fans as by the households of the 1970s. As one Redditor puts it, "I remember that Farrell's birthday desserts were brought to the table in an embarrassingly loud procession of employees armed with drums and noisemakers. All of the employees and most of the customers would sing 'Happy Birthday To You' at the top of their voices [...] Wasn't the huge ice cream dessert called Pig's Trough accompanied by loud OINKING sounds?"