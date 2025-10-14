The Best Steakhouse In Oklahoma Is Also The State's Oldest – And Was Once Won In A Dice Game
We love a good night out at a premium steakhouse. What better way to treat yourself after a long week than by enjoying a delicious, juicy, perfectly cooked restaurant steak with all of the sides and fixings? In a mission to help our readers find the absolute best steakhouse in every state, we have carefully researched, reviewed, and rated the most popular ones, from small, local, hole-in-the-wall steakhouses to well-known favorites. And the history of the best steakhouse in Oklahoma is sure to surprise you.
Cattlemen's Steakhouse is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Oklahoma. We chose it because of its authentic Western vibe and reputation for serving deliciously tender and juicy steaks. We also pored over thousands of customer reviews, scoured social media pages, and carefully read recommendations on travel sites. Cattlemen's was chosen not just for its vibrant history and expansive menu of classic steakhouse favorites, but also because of its amazing reviews, attentive staff, and perfect ambience.
The restaurant also cooks each cut of beef perfectly to order, ensuring it doesn't fall victim to the No. 1 factor that ruins the dining experience at a steakhouse. So, what should you order at Cattlemen's? Diners recommend the lamb fries, T-bone and rib eye steaks, and loaded baked potatoes. Don't forget to order a slice of one of the restaurant's famous homemade coconut or lemon meringue pies for dessert.
The rich and colorful history of Cattlemen's Steakhouse in Oklahoma
Cattlemen's Steakhouse first opened in Oklahoma City in 1910, making it one of the oldest restaurants in the U.S. It served local ranchers, cattlemen, and other workers, and was one of the few places that stayed open after dark. It also operated during Prohibition, eschewing the idea of serving mocktails and instead brewing its own homemade moonshine for customers.
According to the Cattlemen's website, in 1945 the restaurant was owned by Hank Frey, a well-known gambler in the area. While gambling at a downtown Oklahoma City hotel bar, Frey bet the restaurant in a game of dice with a local rancher named Gene Wade. Wade won the game by rolling two threes, and successfully took over ownership of Cattlemen's. That's why you'll see the number 33 branded on different areas around the steakhouse even now. Since then, the restaurant has served a number of notable and infamous celebrities and politicians, including Guy Fieri, John Wayne, Roy Rogers, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Matt Damon, and Casey Affleck.