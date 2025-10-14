The Best Steakhouse In Oklahoma Is Also The State's Oldest – And Was Once Won In A Dice Game

We love a good night out at a premium steakhouse. What better way to treat yourself after a long week than by enjoying a delicious, juicy, perfectly cooked restaurant steak with all of the sides and fixings? In a mission to help our readers find the absolute best steakhouse in every state, we have carefully researched, reviewed, and rated the most popular ones, from small, local, hole-in-the-wall steakhouses to well-known favorites. And the history of the best steakhouse in Oklahoma is sure to surprise you.

Cattlemen's Steakhouse is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Oklahoma. We chose it because of its authentic Western vibe and reputation for serving deliciously tender and juicy steaks. We also pored over thousands of customer reviews, scoured social media pages, and carefully read recommendations on travel sites. Cattlemen's was chosen not just for its vibrant history and expansive menu of classic steakhouse favorites, but also because of its amazing reviews, attentive staff, and perfect ambience.

The restaurant also cooks each cut of beef perfectly to order, ensuring it doesn't fall victim to the No. 1 factor that ruins the dining experience at a steakhouse. So, what should you order at Cattlemen's? Diners recommend the lamb fries, T-bone and rib eye steaks, and loaded baked potatoes. Don't forget to order a slice of one of the restaurant's famous homemade coconut or lemon meringue pies for dessert.