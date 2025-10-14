Store Your Nespresso Pods (And Machine) Aesthetically With This Unlikely Ikea Find
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Along with the convenience that single-serve coffee makers offer, part of the appeal of Nespresso machines is surely in the looks. Whether you opt for the entry-level Vertuo Pop or the high-end Creatista Plus, these machines combine streamlined silhouettes with ergonomic design. So if you haven't considered where to place your machine and its accessories, you're not doing justice to the design — particularly when it comes to storing and organizing Nespresso pods, whose cardboard packaging can be an eyesore on an otherwise clutter-free bench. One option is to turn to the Elloven monitor stand from IKEA to solve this storage quandary.
Although this particular item isn't designed for coffee capsules, some of the best Ikea kitchen hacks come from using products for something other than their intended purpose. The Elloven was created as a stylish place to sit your computer monitor with an incorporated drawer to hold stationery. The flat top makes it perfect for your Nespresso machine and Aeroccino 3 Milk Frother, while the drawer conceals your capsules. It will hold approximately 85 original line pods or around half the number of Vertuo pods.
If you want more space, you can actually fit another drawer in the space beneath the built-in drawer. To get the second drawer, you'll need to buy another Elloven, but you could use the spare stand to hold something else — such as a computer monitor, of course.
Other options for storing Nespresso capsules
If the Ikea hack doesn't fit your space, your aesthetic, or your budget, there are other clever ways to keep your Nespresso capsules looking good. You just need to decide what style of pod holder suits you best. Stand and drawer combinations like the Elloven are popular choices, as they also provide a dedicated spot for your machine to sit. The DecoBrothers Tempered Glass Coffee Pod Drawer makes it easy to see your selection and is available for Vertuo pods as well. If you don't need the stand, but like the idea of a drawer, then try a draw insert designed specifically to hold pods.
For kitchens that are really short on space, you might need to store your capsules on the underside of the cabinet or inside the cabinet door. And believe it or not, there are products made specifically for the purpose, like this Demi's Home adhesive coffee pod holder which will give you easy access to your capsules without taking up valuable real estate on the counter or in drawers.
Of course, if you're into Nespresso, then the other option is to show off your collection rather than hide it away. A rotating upright stand like this Flagship Carousel will make you feel like you're browsing a store every time you make a coffee.