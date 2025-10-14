Store Your Nespresso Pods (And Machine) Aesthetically With This Unlikely Ikea Find

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Along with the convenience that single-serve coffee makers offer, part of the appeal of Nespresso machines is surely in the looks. Whether you opt for the entry-level Vertuo Pop or the high-end Creatista Plus, these machines combine streamlined silhouettes with ergonomic design. So if you haven't considered where to place your machine and its accessories, you're not doing justice to the design — particularly when it comes to storing and organizing Nespresso pods, whose cardboard packaging can be an eyesore on an otherwise clutter-free bench. One option is to turn to the Elloven monitor stand from IKEA to solve this storage quandary.

Although this particular item isn't designed for coffee capsules, some of the best Ikea kitchen hacks come from using products for something other than their intended purpose. The Elloven was created as a stylish place to sit your computer monitor with an incorporated drawer to hold stationery. The flat top makes it perfect for your Nespresso machine and Aeroccino 3 Milk Frother, while the drawer conceals your capsules. It will hold approximately 85 original line pods or around half the number of Vertuo pods.

If you want more space, you can actually fit another drawer in the space beneath the built-in drawer. To get the second drawer, you'll need to buy another Elloven, but you could use the spare stand to hold something else — such as a computer monitor, of course.