Store Nespresso Pods In This Overlooked Spot In The Kitchen For Easy Access
A Nespresso Vertuo machine is a convenient way to make both espresso and coffee. It works exclusively with Vertuo pods, which contain instructions on the rim that tell the machine how to brew the coffee perfectly. While this makes it very convenient for the user by taking the guesswork out of brewing, it can result in less kitchen space, as keeping different varieties of Vertuo pods around will take up more room than keeping traditional coffee grounds. Thankfully, there's a convenient solution: Storing them on the underside of your cabinet or inside the cabinet door.
KreAid offers a Nespresso pod holder (available on Amazon) that can mount to a wall or cabinet. The product costs $10.95 and comes with everything you need to mount it, making it an affordable storage solution. The product has 4.4 out of 5 stars, with reviewers saying it is easy to install and looks sleek in their kitchen. If you don't have a cabinet that would conveniently hold them, there is also a fridge mounted Nespresso capsule holder by Demi's Home on Amazon for $22.95. This product is also well-loved by buyers, earning 4.7 out of 5 stars.
Making your own Nespresso pod holder
If you're on a tight budget or want to fully customize your Nespresso pod holder, you could make your own. User u/DragonTHC shared on the Nespresso subreddit his design for a 3D printed Nespresso pod holder, which he said costs only $1.70 to print. This could be a more affordable solution if you already own a 3D printer, but many people don't, and the machines are of course expensive to acquire.
As an alternative, user u/lifeisbueno shared that they created one using divider molding from Home Depot and Command Strips, with the entire solution costing them only $6. While this isn't all that much cheaper than the Amazon option, it does allow you to fully customize your build, and some people prefer the challenge of a good DIY project. Really, you could create this storage solution with any kind of material you can easily mount and create a lipped mechanism to slide the pods in and out of. Then, you can easily and conveniently store all of your favorite Nespresso Vertuo pods while creating more kitchen countertop space.