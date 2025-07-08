Store Nespresso Pods In This Overlooked Spot In The Kitchen For Easy Access

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A Nespresso Vertuo machine is a convenient way to make both espresso and coffee. It works exclusively with Vertuo pods, which contain instructions on the rim that tell the machine how to brew the coffee perfectly. While this makes it very convenient for the user by taking the guesswork out of brewing, it can result in less kitchen space, as keeping different varieties of Vertuo pods around will take up more room than keeping traditional coffee grounds. Thankfully, there's a convenient solution: Storing them on the underside of your cabinet or inside the cabinet door.

KreAid offers a Nespresso pod holder (available on Amazon) that can mount to a wall or cabinet. The product costs $10.95 and comes with everything you need to mount it, making it an affordable storage solution. The product has 4.4 out of 5 stars, with reviewers saying it is easy to install and looks sleek in their kitchen. If you don't have a cabinet that would conveniently hold them, there is also a fridge mounted Nespresso capsule holder by Demi's Home on Amazon for $22.95. This product is also well-loved by buyers, earning 4.7 out of 5 stars.