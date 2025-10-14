This Jamie Oliver Air-Fryer Method Guarantees Crispy Pork Crackling

Eating perfect pork crackling is a multi-sensory experience. The excitement starts with that sharp, satisfying snap as your knife breaks through blistered skin, followed by the irresistible crunch as you bite in. Then comes the flavor — deep, savory umami and roasted richness. The pork is light yet sturdy, golden and glossy, never tough or chewy. Getting it right can take hours of oven-watching, salt-sprinkling, and wishful thinking. But now, armed with just an air-fryer and Jamie Oliver's brilliantly simple two-step technique, you can pull it off in your own kitchen every single time.

From special spices worth keeping in your pantry to the right way to enjoy a pint at the pub, we tend to take Jamie Oliver's advice seriously. His take on air-fryer pork crackling is no different. According to a tip posted on his website, all you need to do is follow a few easy steps. After scoring and curing, place pork belly on a trivet of its ribs; note that this is different from Oliver's oven-roasted pork belly recipe, where the meat is placed on a bed of vegetables. First, cook the pork belly for 90 minutes at about 250 degrees Fahrenheit, until the fat has started rendering. Once you're there, turn the heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for another 20 minutes. You should be left with skin that's golden, puffed up, and perfectly crunchy.

This temperature trick for achieving crispy skin – a low-and-slow roast followed by a short, high-heat blast — follows the same principle used when cooking pork in an oven; although the exact timings and temperatures differ in an air-fryer.