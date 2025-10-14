This Jamie Oliver Air-Fryer Method Guarantees Crispy Pork Crackling
Eating perfect pork crackling is a multi-sensory experience. The excitement starts with that sharp, satisfying snap as your knife breaks through blistered skin, followed by the irresistible crunch as you bite in. Then comes the flavor — deep, savory umami and roasted richness. The pork is light yet sturdy, golden and glossy, never tough or chewy. Getting it right can take hours of oven-watching, salt-sprinkling, and wishful thinking. But now, armed with just an air-fryer and Jamie Oliver's brilliantly simple two-step technique, you can pull it off in your own kitchen every single time.
From special spices worth keeping in your pantry to the right way to enjoy a pint at the pub, we tend to take Jamie Oliver's advice seriously. His take on air-fryer pork crackling is no different. According to a tip posted on his website, all you need to do is follow a few easy steps. After scoring and curing, place pork belly on a trivet of its ribs; note that this is different from Oliver's oven-roasted pork belly recipe, where the meat is placed on a bed of vegetables. First, cook the pork belly for 90 minutes at about 250 degrees Fahrenheit, until the fat has started rendering. Once you're there, turn the heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for another 20 minutes. You should be left with skin that's golden, puffed up, and perfectly crunchy.
This temperature trick for achieving crispy skin – a low-and-slow roast followed by a short, high-heat blast — follows the same principle used when cooking pork in an oven; although the exact timings and temperatures differ in an air-fryer.
Round off the meal with a dipping sauce and some bright sides
While we could easily munch on pork crackling (and the perfectly cooked belly beneath it) all day, it's wise to round out the meal with some extras. The only non-negotiable when you have perfect crackling on the table? A great dipping sauce. Asian flavours pair beautifully with pork belly. For example, you might go with a tangy soy, vinegar, and chili sauce enriched with garlic and sesame, or a sweet and spicy gochujang dressing. Even a plum and hoisin dip spiked with ginger and chili can cut through the pork's richness. Otherwise, consult our detailed guide to East Asian sauces for other complementary condiments like banana ketchup.
As for sides, the consensus online is to keep it light. Generally, side dishes should either complement or contrast the main dish. In a Reddit post dedicated to crispy pork belly, one user shared, "Pork belly is a very rich, fatty food. To complement, you can add something rich and starchy, perhaps a potato dish. To contrast, some acidity would be great to cut through the richness."
The most popular picks include sweetly roasted fennel tossed with olive oil, balsamic, and caraway seeds or creamy mashed potatoes to soak up all the rendered fat. Others suggest cabbage slaws and kimchi. But, one particular recommendation involving braised red cabbage, apples, and a sharp hit of vinegar sounds like a side dish truly worthy of sharing the spotlight with Jamie Oliver's perfect crackling.