The Special Spice Jamie Oliver Always Keeps In His Pantry

It would be nearly impossible to talk about Basque cuisine without mentioning the Espelette pepper. Espelettes hail from Basque Country near Spain, the home of heralded culinary triumphs like Rioja wine and Basque cheesecake. But, make no mistake that piment d'Espelette is a uniquely French pepper that brings smoky, spicy, robust flavor with a subtly citrusy undertone. It's attractive, yet difficult to source. Still, thanks to its dimensional, distinctive flavor and gentle touch of heat, Espelette pepper has earned its place as a permanent fixture in Jamie Oliver's kitchen.

As Oliver shared in an interview with The Times last year, "It's my favourite ingredient of the past decade. It's my new craze. It's phenomenal. I have at least three jars at home because I use it so passionately." Espelette is such a staple in Oliver's kitchen that he considers it "a third seasoning," claiming, "It's the most versatile spice in my cupboard." In fact, even fellow celebrity chef Bobby Flay is an outspoken fan of fiery Espelette pepper.

On the palate, Espelette pepper is slightly sweet, yet with unmistakable umami depth. Reaching up to 4,000 Scoville Heat Units, Espelette peppers clock in at mildly hot, offering roughly the same heat intensity as a mild jalapeño or poblano pepper. It won't sear foodies' taste buds with heat, rather bring an impressively zesty flavor to dishes.