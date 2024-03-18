Espelette Pepper Is The Fiery Ingredient Bobby Flay Uses To Spice Up A Raw Bar - Exclusive

Frequently referred to by their full French name, piment d'espelette, espelette peppers are grown in southwestern France and Spain's Basque country. The chiles are often dried and ground to create a spice that is milder than, say, cayenne, but fruitier.

The espelette hot sauce works its way into many of the raw bar dishes at Brasserie B. For the scallops Sophie — a dish Flay named after his daughter — hot sauce and crunchy fried garlic bring texture and depth to the silky raw scallops. And that's not the only touch of heat coming with the seafood. "The prawn cocktail, for instance, it's got smoked chilies in the cocktail sauce," Flay says. "The blue crab cocktail, it's sauce verte, so it's got some tomatillos and roasted green chilies in it."

Elsewhere on the menu, Flay keeps up the heat with flourishes that mirror the cooking he is known for, but with unexpected ingredients. The flavors of Spain come alive in a dish he calls clams Barcelona that is redolent of not just shellfish, but smoke and sausage. "You get this cast-iron dish filled with these clams that are beautifully gratined, when you taste the flavor, you're going to taste the smokiness of the paprika, you're going to taste the spiciness of the chorizo," says Flay.

Click here for more information, or to make reservations at Brasserie B. The restaurant is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for brunch and 4:30 to 10 p.m. for dinner.