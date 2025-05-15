Jamie Oliver Says This Is The Right Way To Drink At A Pub - Exclusive Interview

What was your reaction when you found out that you were going to be profiled in "Chef's Table: Legends?" What was that experience like for you?

Well, I actually didn't know it was called "Legends" at the time. That was an extra-special happy ending. I just knew I was to be featured with chefs that had, you know, changed more than just food on the plate, but other parts of the food industry and in the world that we live in. I was really proud, and I was super-excited because I was the only non-American representing, which is obviously special. Just individual and different, but beautiful, talented, extraordinary people, so that was amazing.

And also, like, I've been trying to get on Netflix for years, and they were never interested. [Laughs]. Finally, I had my opportunity. Hopefully now I've broken the field, and they might have me back again.

Talking about legends, who are some of the chefs that have been personal legends in your life and career?

I actually started off with an army of extraordinary women. Alice [Waters] was one of the very first ones. I was reading her beautiful words at the age of about 14. I've been in love with her before I even met her and her food and her outlook and her kind of uncompromising clarity for simplicity.

Then I was lucky enough to work with Rose Gray and Ruth Rogers from the River Cafe in London. Just extraordinary, powerful, natural genius women writing menus every single day. Really, the three of them have so many similarities it's unbelievable. Then through the written word, which is always iffy for me: Elizabeth David, Stephanie Alexander, Marcella Hazan. As a young man, I was quite good, quite young, and I don't mean that in an arrogant way. I mean, I just had an old [spirit].

I was cooking commercially from the age of about 10, 11 at the weekends, right for pocket money. I kind of feel like I've had my fair share of more structured masculine traits, and I was really getting drawn to another side of cooking. I think also when you're trained, often it's like weekly, monthly menus. All of these women I was talking about were changing menus twice a day. They were creating thinkers, not crafters.

It was kind of thinkers first, technique and craft second. Not because it's a compromise, but craft isn't really as useful unless you can think. Thinking it isn't as obvious as the word "thinking"; it's much more emotional than that. It's much more about the weather and the feelings and how you feel about supplies, networks and supplies, what's coming in, knowing if it's good, and what size is it? Is it small, more medium, the start of the season, the end of the season? They're all going to be cooked completely differently.

So, if I'm honest, because I've had quite a lot of formal training, this idea of writing a whole new menu twice a day was like — I remember for the first three weeks at the River Cafe, I was nearly brought to tears, not because I was upset, not because I was sad, not because I was bullied, just because the kind of lack of control. But it wasn't lack of control. It was like the ultimate — like really true chefs over and above the technical. I struggled with that, but then once I broke the back of it, I was in. I was in, and then I was on my journey and I've never looked back.