The Unconventional Topping Jamie Oliver Uses For Potato Salad

With seemingly no limit on possible combinations, potato salad pairs perfectly with a grilled burger, a slab of freshly smoked ribs, and other meaty dishes. Whether you like a little more egg, a little less mustard, a sprinkling of bacon crumbles, or want to give your potato salad a Tex-Mex twist, it can be a delicious canvas on which to paint.

If you're looking to change up your recipe, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has a simple, yet effective topping to crank the flavor up a few notches. Potato salad is a favorite side dish of Oliver's, who makes sure his potatoes get plenty of seasoning from the get-go. As he explains in a Facebook video (and in his cookbook "Veg: Easy & Delicious Meals for Everyone"), Oliver tops his potato salad with pickles. And these aren't the kinds commonly found in your grocery store. The chef makes salad-like pickles by hand.

Oliver scores a cucumber with a fork before cutting it into rounds. The slices are joined by onion and quartered radishes in a bowl and mixed with seasonings, herbs (including dill), and a combination of lemon juice and vinegar. The whole bowl is tossed and poured over the potatoes for a flavorful, herbal salad that still offers the familiar crunch and dill flavor of pickles.

