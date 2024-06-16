Give Classic Potato Salad A Tex-Mex Twist With A Few Extra Ingredients

Potato salad fans are an impassioned and welcoming bunch. Summertime is our time, baby, and when warm weather rolls around with its fantasia of picnics and backyard barbecues, we know there's probably going to be at least one bowl of the good stuff on the food table. But, by the fourth cookout of the season, even the most diehard tater lover is likely starting to get kind of ... bored (sigh). That long-awaited creamy salad should be exciting — so keep it interesting with a little Tex-Mex flair.

Tex-Mex (not to be confused with Mexican cuisine) is a fusion style that brings together classic south-of-the-border foods like beans, meats, and cheesy burritos, tamales, tacos, enchiladas, and more with the Southern culinary flair of Texas cooking methods. It evolved from immigrants of Northern Mexico and folks of Spanish or Mexican heritage who lived in Texas before the state became a republic, also known as Tejano culture. Spanish explorers first colonized Texas in the 1580s, and their culinary influence has since cemented across Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Southern California. This regional fusion cuisine provides some easy ingredient additions for a Tex-Mex twist on your tried-and-true potato salad, such as cheddar jack cheese, tortilla chips, grated cheddar cheese, dark red chili sauce, ground beef, pinto beans, rice, sour cream, and crunchy taco shells.