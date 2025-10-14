The Popular Steakhouse Chain That Serves Top-Tier Chocolate Cake

It doesn't take a lot of pomp and flair to differentiate a good chocolate cake from a great chocolate cake. Consumers aren't necessarily looking for cakes that explode with chocolate sauce or sparkle with edible glitter. They just want a rich, decadent slice of chocolate cake. Of all places, you might just find one of these exceptionally great slices of chocolate cake at Outback Steakhouse — and it might even be more than you bargained for.

On a recent deep dive into seven of the absolute best chain restaurant chocolate cakes, we concluded that Outback's Chocolate Tower is what some might call the Mona Lisa of chain restaurant chocolate cakes. The cake, which is comprised of six layers of sweet, sweet chocolate, was dense and creamy, but not unpleasantly so. All of the individual aspects of the cake come together to create a symphony of flavor that makes it taste even more extravagant than it looks. It's so well crafted that you could easily enjoy it multiple days in a row without the cake drying out, thanks to several layers of bold, milky chocolate cake, chocolate cream, and a surrounding coat of chocolate fudge.