The Popular Steakhouse Chain That Serves Top-Tier Chocolate Cake
It doesn't take a lot of pomp and flair to differentiate a good chocolate cake from a great chocolate cake. Consumers aren't necessarily looking for cakes that explode with chocolate sauce or sparkle with edible glitter. They just want a rich, decadent slice of chocolate cake. Of all places, you might just find one of these exceptionally great slices of chocolate cake at Outback Steakhouse — and it might even be more than you bargained for.
On a recent deep dive into seven of the absolute best chain restaurant chocolate cakes, we concluded that Outback's Chocolate Tower is what some might call the Mona Lisa of chain restaurant chocolate cakes. The cake, which is comprised of six layers of sweet, sweet chocolate, was dense and creamy, but not unpleasantly so. All of the individual aspects of the cake come together to create a symphony of flavor that makes it taste even more extravagant than it looks. It's so well crafted that you could easily enjoy it multiple days in a row without the cake drying out, thanks to several layers of bold, milky chocolate cake, chocolate cream, and a surrounding coat of chocolate fudge.
Outback Steakhouse's Chocolate Tower is worth the hype
Outback's Chocolate Tower is indeed as tall as a tower, each slice piled high with alternating layers of chocolate cake and cream, finished with a dollop of whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and a side of raspberry sauce. To top it all off, the warm cake is served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, something not even most of the 15 most luxurious chocolate cakes in the U.S. can boast. It goes for about $10.99, but the multi-layered Chocolate Tower isn't available at every Outback Steakhouse location, so you'll have to double-check with your local restaurant before getting too excited.
Many Outback fans were happy to spot the Chocolate Tower back on menus in early 2025, as the item has appeared various times throughout the years for intermediate spurts. "I fell in love with that cake," said one customer on Reddit, explaining that they would buy the cake and eat a slice every weekend. Someone on Instagram described the cake as "so rich and decadent," while a food reviewer from TikTok said it was "moist and delicious," praising the extra-sweet chocolate and raspberry combination. While the steakhouse has certainly had its share of dessert failures (like the Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet, AKA the one Outback Steakhouse dessert you should absolutely avoid ordering), the Chocolate Tower is a fudgy dessert worth ordering — if you're lucky!