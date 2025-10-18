The Worst Bread At Aldi Is Grossly Dry And Under-Salted

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The appeal of an Aldi trip is that it's kind of like a treasure hunt: You get to dig through vast piles of unique items, but you won't know if you've found some true gems or a bunch of dusty disappointments until you open them up. Our ranking of Aldi breads from worst to best revealed what a mixed bag the store's selection can be. Among some tasty breads that you should try ASAP, we also found duds like the Simply Nature Knock Your Sprouts Off Bread — the absolute worst on the list.

Our taste tester found that this seven-grain sprouted bread wasn't merely underwhelming. It was actually repulsive to eat, with an incredibly dry texture and serious lack of flavor, especially in the salt department. Granted, the product may have been stored incorrectly before we bought it, but a great (or even decent) loaf of bread would still be palatable when stale. Simply Nature really didn't "knock our sprouts off" with this one, as a single slice of the loaf wasn't even worth finishing.

This Simply Nature bread does have a few redeeming qualities, at least on the nutritional front. It has 13 grams of whole grain per serving and is free of dairy, eggs, and preservatives. Some Aldi customers online also buy this product regularly and seem to like it, but other feedback concurs with our opinion.