The Worst Bread At Aldi Is Grossly Dry And Under-Salted
The appeal of an Aldi trip is that it's kind of like a treasure hunt: You get to dig through vast piles of unique items, but you won't know if you've found some true gems or a bunch of dusty disappointments until you open them up. Our ranking of Aldi breads from worst to best revealed what a mixed bag the store's selection can be. Among some tasty breads that you should try ASAP, we also found duds like the Simply Nature Knock Your Sprouts Off Bread — the absolute worst on the list.
Our taste tester found that this seven-grain sprouted bread wasn't merely underwhelming. It was actually repulsive to eat, with an incredibly dry texture and serious lack of flavor, especially in the salt department. Granted, the product may have been stored incorrectly before we bought it, but a great (or even decent) loaf of bread would still be palatable when stale. Simply Nature really didn't "knock our sprouts off" with this one, as a single slice of the loaf wasn't even worth finishing.
This Simply Nature bread does have a few redeeming qualities, at least on the nutritional front. It has 13 grams of whole grain per serving and is free of dairy, eggs, and preservatives. Some Aldi customers online also buy this product regularly and seem to like it, but other feedback concurs with our opinion.
What other Aldi customers say about Simply Nature Knock Your Sprouts Off Bread
Even Aldi shoppers who like Simply Nature Knock Your Sprouts Off Bread say that it can be dry. Other comments online are a little more concerning. One user on Reddit complained of a chemical scent and taste, similar to acetone or nail polish remover, and another commenter said their loaf had the same strange smell. The low-sodium version of the same bread has gotten similar complaints. Other social media users say Simply Nature Knock Your Sprouts Off simply doesn't taste that good, and that Food for Life's Ezekiel Sprouted Grain Bread, another popular sprouted grain product, is better.
While sprouted bread lovers are better off with other healthy bread brands you can find in any grocery store, Aldi redeemed itself with some great products that earned top marks in our taste test. The store's naan is the Aldi bread that deserves a spot in your grocery cart every time, with just the right soft and stretchy texture and a hint of tangy yogurt flavor. It's perfect to warm up whenever you run out of naan midway through an Indian meal. The discount chain also sells a crowd-pleasing, super-soft white bread and a robust marbled rye. And if you find yourself tempted by the muffins and cookies sitting near the bread, we have a ranking of baked goods at Aldi to help you keep junk out of your cart in favor of items that are actually delicious.