9 Best Tequilas Of 2025 (So Far)

Every year, tequila aficionados eagerly await the arrival of the newest and freshest bottles of the agave spirit. It wasn't always this way, though. Tequila was once predominantly known as part of the college party stereotype, where those fueled with the drink would chase shots with lime and salt and regret it the next morning. Today, things are somewhat different, with the drink being a beverage of choice across multiple generations throughout the U.S. In fact, tequila was the only spirit to show net growth during the 12-month period leading up to March 2025, growing by over 1.3%. This year, we've seen a number of standout tequilas enter the stage, whether they're being consumed on the rocks, in cocktails, or the old-fashioned way of knocking one back.

In many cases, the brands that have made the best tequilas list for the year are those that blend tradition with experimentation, using sustainable practices, rare aging techniques, and specific agave plants. Tequila distillers have been doubling down on vibrant agave character and additive-free profiles, with many rising brands claiming their place alongside heritage names.

The class of 2025 has already shown us that it is here to deliver something for every palate. It doesn't matter if you're craving a mineral-driven blanco, limited-edition collector's releases, or something a bit more experimental; there are a number of exciting releases that have begun to create a bit of a stir. Here, we share our take on the best tequilas of 2025 so far. For a full explanation of the methodology, you'll find this at the end of the article. ¡Salud!