Don't Waste That Leftover Marinara – Make This Old-School Chicken Dish

Chicken cacciatore is one of those vintage chicken dishes that no one makes anymore, but it is primed and ready for a resurgence. And another piece of its beauty is that you can either toss it together at the end of a long day, or start it before work in the slow cooker. Either way, you are in for a delicious dinner without too much effort.

In our one-skillet chicken cacciatore recipe from recipe developer Michelle McGlinn, it takes less than an hour to get dinner on the table, and half of that time is just the stew simmering, so you can kick your feet up, have a glass of wine, and relax. This recipe calls for both canned diced tomatoes and crushed tomatoes, but substituting the leftover marinara for one or both of those cans — depending on how many half-full jars you have in the fridge — will result in an even richer stew.

Or you can take inspiration from Julianne De Witt, and use up the remnants of last week's pasta dinner in her crock pot chicken cacciatore recipe. You'll have to sear the chicken thighs, but after that, it is just tossing them in the slow cooker alongside diced vegetables, herbs, olives, capers, and, of course, marinara sauce, and then letting the crock pot do its work. Start it in the morning to come home with dinner ready, or use this recipe to make time to enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon. It doesn't get much better than that.