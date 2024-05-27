15 Italian Chicken Recipes You're Sure To Love

Italian food calls to the culinary core of countless dining devotees. It's one of the most adored international cuisines, falling naturally within the much-touted category of healthy Mediterranean eating. There's typically a lot of fresh herbs, veggies, and pure olive oil involved in the Italian version of this dining lifestyle, along with luscious soft and hard Italian cheeses, nuts, and fruits.

Then there's the pastas, proteins, and rich tomato or creamy white sauces, all accompanied by bottles of Chianti and baskets of ciabatta, Pugliese, pane Toscano, or any number of crusty Italian loaves. To celebrate Italy's culinary contribution to the world, we're taking you on a journey through some of the most divine Italian chicken recipes, each capturing the essence of Italy's creative gastronomy. These 15 curated dishes come from Tasting Table's accomplished recipe developers, with details on how to whip them up in your own home kitchen.

Most are simple and straightforward, ranging from warm one-pot wonders and sheet pan sizzlers to saucy chicken cacciatore, layered lasagna, creamy Alfredos and gnocchi, Florentine meatballs, a stuffed chicken Valentino, and ones featuring the three perky p's of Italian deliciousness: Parmesan, pesto, and piccata. These innovative interpretations of classic recipes will having you cooking like an Italian mammina in no time. All that's left then is to gather your clan with a heartfelt "Mangia! Mangia! ... Eat! Eat!"