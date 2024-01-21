Make Your Own Flaky Salt At Home With Just 2 Simple Steps

Salt is an essential ingredient in the culinary world, enhancing flavors and adding depth to dishes. While common table salt is readily available, there's something undeniably special about flaky salt. With its delicate texture and larger crystals, flaky salt has become a staple in gourmet cooking. Surprisingly, you can craft your own flaky salt with just two ingredients and a little patience.

To make flaky salt at home, all you need is ordinary table salt and water. Mix your salt with just enough water to cover a flat surface, such as a plate or sheet pan. Allow the water to slowly evaporate, which might take multiple days. As the water disappears, it leaves behind crystallized flaky salt that's a cut above your everyday table salt.

What sets flaky salt apart is its unique texture and larger crystals. Unlike fine table salt, which is finely ground and uniform in size, flaky salt boasts larger, irregular crystals that deliver a delightful crunch and a burst of flavor. The larger crystals are what make it perfect for finishing dishes, as they add a satisfying textural contrast.