If You Spot This Sign At A European Restaurant, Rick Steves Advises You To Turn Away

Much like being caught in The Matrix, it is very hard to determine that you are stuck in a tourist trap if you don't know what to look for. When traveling abroad, it can be hard to navigate unfamiliar territory for things as simple as finding a good restaurant that serves quality local cuisine. Back home, you have your old standbys that you can depend on. In Morocco or Italy, you may have no idea. Travel expert Rick Steves has your back with a surefire tip for avoiding tourist traps and finding high-quality local restaurants in Europe. In his video on dining in Europe, Steves says, "If you're a smart eater, you don't go to the most crowded...high-rent square and look for a menu that says, in big English letters, no frozen food."

Not using frozen food doesn't sound like a bad thing, right? You want fresh, local ingredients. That's why the sign is such a red flag. A true, high-quality restaurant doesn't need to tell you in big, bold letters that it's not using frozen food. It'll just serve fresh ingredients you can taste. If you head into a restaurant like this "it's just going to be a crowd of tourists, because no local would ever eat there," Steves says. So be on the lookout for menus written in English and maybe a couple of other languages as well. That's a major clue that this restaurant is clearly catering to tourists.