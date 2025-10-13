The Trader Joe's Shortcut For Easier At-Home Charcuterie Boards
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A beautiful charcuterie board isn't just about abundance; it's about balance and knowing where one flavor ends and another begins. One of the absolute easiest ways to keep things organized is Trader Joe's Jack of All Flavors Cheese Party Tray. With four distinct flavors, it's one of the best items from Trader Joe's in 2025. First up is a straightforward Monterey Jack that's mild and welcome in any type of cheese-grazing situation. Next is zesty garlic basil Jack, which easily lights up any Italian-inspired meat and cheese spread, along with zingy tomato olive Jack — in all its briny goodness. Last but not least is parsley chive Jack, which is herby in a Ranch dressing sort of way.
Charcuterie boards are deceptively simple to pull together, but a few boundaries help them shine. One savory anchor is to pick a cheese that can take on different flavor profiles, and a Monterey Jack is an easy crowd-pleaser. Instead of buying several large wedges, a party tray is an easy upgrade to your charcuterie board – but do it now. This one makes an appearance at TJ's for a limited time.
The trick to using the party tray beautifully on any grazing board is simple: Create visual paths anchored by each flavor — all while keeping your presentation tidy and your flavors distinct. Just place each cheese flavor in a pretty spot on the charcuterie board. The rest is all about matching flavors.
Raise the grazing bar by staying true to charcuterie
While we use the term charcuterie board loosely to include cheeses, dips, nuts, fruits, crackers, and even candy, it traditionally refers to cured meats and pâtés. With the Jack of All Flavors, keep this in mind. Start with classic Monterey Jack — its mild, buttery taste pairs beautifully with paper-thin slices of prosciutto and crisp and green grapes. Add a drizzle of honey or a dollop of fig jam for a sweet contrast. For tomato and olive Monterey Jack, think salami and pepperoni, or don't think about meat at all; this briny Jack with a touch of tomato makes any crudité addition sing. The same goes for the garlic basil flavor, but this one is meant for appetizer meatballs on your next charcuterie board — melted right on top.
Ham and chorizo lovers never feel left out with any Monterey Jack flavor. You must try quick-pickling cucumbers and onions. It's an easy and lively pairing for any cheese, but it's especially fun with parsley and chive Jack and a meat of your choice. Add it all to a mini croissant with grainy mustard for another smart and savory twist on s'mores. And while you're at it, place the charcuterie board next to the campfire. Acquire some heavy-duty roasting sticks, like this 4-pack from RAOMAIDE, and add them to the spread. It's not a real party until we're melting our troubles away with all the Monterey Jack we can fit on a meat-filled stick.