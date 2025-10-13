The Trader Joe's Shortcut For Easier At-Home Charcuterie Boards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A beautiful charcuterie board isn't just about abundance; it's about balance and knowing where one flavor ends and another begins. One of the absolute easiest ways to keep things organized is Trader Joe's Jack of All Flavors Cheese Party Tray. With four distinct flavors, it's one of the best items from Trader Joe's in 2025. First up is a straightforward Monterey Jack that's mild and welcome in any type of cheese-grazing situation. Next is zesty garlic basil Jack, which easily lights up any Italian-inspired meat and cheese spread, along with zingy tomato olive Jack — in all its briny goodness. Last but not least is parsley chive Jack, which is herby in a Ranch dressing sort of way.

Charcuterie boards are deceptively simple to pull together, but a few boundaries help them shine. One savory anchor is to pick a cheese that can take on different flavor profiles, and a Monterey Jack is an easy crowd-pleaser. Instead of buying several large wedges, a party tray is an easy upgrade to your charcuterie board – but do it now. This one makes an appearance at TJ's for a limited time.

The trick to using the party tray beautifully on any grazing board is simple: Create visual paths anchored by each flavor — all while keeping your presentation tidy and your flavors distinct. Just place each cheese flavor in a pretty spot on the charcuterie board. The rest is all about matching flavors.