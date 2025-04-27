Use This Trader Joe's Cheese For A Savory Twist On S'mores

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who says s'mores have to focus on chocolate and marshmallows? Sure, traditional campfire s'mores are a summer classic that's inspired many a dip variation and artisanal upgrade. If you're not in the mood for marshmallows, however, you don't have to forgo the fun of roasting your own s'mores. Enter: Trader Joe's miniature brie bites. When layered between two savory crackers instead of graham crackers, a brie bite takes on the role and responsibility of a s'mores marshmallow.

According to both TikTok and Instagram — on which various creators have experimented with brie s'mores — this combination works well structurally. That's because brie is one of the best cheeses to melt, as evidenced by the popularity of baked brie recipes. Not to mention, the cheese is incredibly versatile, lending itself to a slew of creative recipes.

Luckily, Trader Joe's brie bites come perfectly bite-sized, so all you have to do is add them to your Bamboo Roasting Sticks, which you can find on Amazon. When held over a campfire, they'll turn gooey without falling apart. You can even add Supreme Brie Bites to your cart if you don't have access to a Trader Joe's.

From there, you can incorporate other savory additions of your choosing. Who knows? With the right jam or filling addition, you may find a combination that's as legendary as chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers.