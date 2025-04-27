Use This Trader Joe's Cheese For A Savory Twist On S'mores
Who says s'mores have to focus on chocolate and marshmallows? Sure, traditional campfire s'mores are a summer classic that's inspired many a dip variation and artisanal upgrade. If you're not in the mood for marshmallows, however, you don't have to forgo the fun of roasting your own s'mores. Enter: Trader Joe's miniature brie bites. When layered between two savory crackers instead of graham crackers, a brie bite takes on the role and responsibility of a s'mores marshmallow.
According to both TikTok and Instagram — on which various creators have experimented with brie s'mores — this combination works well structurally. That's because brie is one of the best cheeses to melt, as evidenced by the popularity of baked brie recipes. Not to mention, the cheese is incredibly versatile, lending itself to a slew of creative recipes.
Luckily, Trader Joe's brie bites come perfectly bite-sized, so all you have to do is add them to your Bamboo Roasting Sticks, which you can find on Amazon. When held over a campfire, they'll turn gooey without falling apart. You can even add Supreme Brie Bites to your cart if you don't have access to a Trader Joe's.
From there, you can incorporate other savory additions of your choosing. Who knows? With the right jam or filling addition, you may find a combination that's as legendary as chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers.
Potential pairings for your savory s'mores
All you need is a package of brie bites, and you can make the savory s'mores of your dreams. Brie complements all kinds of fillings, so there's no exact rule on what will and won't work for your next batch of s'mores. If you're looking for inspiration, however, Stonewall Kitchen's Hot Pepper Jelly is a great option. It will boost the otherwise mild flavor of brie and bind the melted cheese to your crackers. Alternatively, you can make your savory s'mores slightly sweet. Try a layer of honey — which tends to be popular in baked brie recipes — or a light layer of fig jam. Fruit jams, jellies, and other spreads are by no means necessary, but will add even more flavor to your brie.
Regardless of your chosen fillings, make sure to adapt your crackers accordingly. Opt for a more neutral, basic cracker if you're utilizing an overpowering spread or relying on additional fillings. Think, salami, prosciutto, nuts, apples, or anything you'd pair with cheese and crackers. If you'd rather keep your brie s'mores on the simpler side, however, you can instead impart flavor via seeded crackers, herb-flavored crackers, or even Cheez-its.
Now is the time to get creative. Sure, not every combination is a guaranteed winner, but with a blazing campfire and a bite of melted brie, you're guaranteed to have a good time.