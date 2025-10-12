Aldi Customers Say There's Something Really Wrong About The Store's Ziplock Bags
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Loyal customers are the best source for determining which Aldi products should be avoided. When enough people share an opinion, the problem is likely bigger than just a few disgruntled shoppers. For example, the store-brand ziplock bags have been a pain point for Aldi customers for many years. Apparently, the bags are hard to close and easy to tear, leading some to switch to the pricier name brand.
The first reports about Aldi's faulty bags appeared on Reddit in 2021, when customers who had been purchasing the bags for a while started noticing a difference in the product. "ZERO of my gallon-sized bags will close. Many of them tear along the zipper when opening," wrote one person. Another added, "I thought I was the only one to notice how bad the quality has gotten!" Two years later, in 2023, people complained of the poor quality once again, swearing the bags are just not the same as they used to be. It wasn't about an odd bad bag or two; whole entire boxes were faulty.
By early 2025, customers were still reporting the bags malfunctioning, despite purchasing multiple boxes over a stretch of time. One commenter said, "They're splitting at the seams, not sealing, and some actually had tiny little holes that looked like the heat sealing failed or overheated."
The low price of Aldi's ziplock bags is not worth their poor quality
Aldi's resealable bags are sold under the store's own-brand, Boulder. Shoppers are likely drawn to them because of the incredibly low price. A box with 40 gallon-sized ziplock bags is selling for $1.89, which comes out to be about $0.05 per unit. Still, the low price is not worth it if the bags rip before you even get the chance to use them. That said, the name brands can get pricey, so what's a good alternative?
Not too long ago, ziplock bags got a Kirkland Signature makeover at Costco, which means you can now buy them under the store brand at Costco. In a true wholesaler fashion, one box contains 192 gallon-sized bags and costs $15.99, which is $0.08 per bag. For those who prefer to shop online, Amazon might have an even better deal — the Amazon Basics Reclosable Gallon Food Storage Bags are currently on sale for $8.20 for 120 bags, which is $0.07 per unit. When not on sale, they're priced at $12.05, or $0.1 per bag.
Now, if you've already purchased the unfortunate ziplock bags, don't toss them just yet. One of the facts about Aldi you should know as a frequent shopper is that the store has a really good return policy. You can return the bags to any Aldi store and get a replacement or a refund. Even if you've lost the receipt, the refund will be placed on a gift card.