Aldi Customers Say There's Something Really Wrong About The Store's Ziplock Bags

Loyal customers are the best source for determining which Aldi products should be avoided. When enough people share an opinion, the problem is likely bigger than just a few disgruntled shoppers. For example, the store-brand ziplock bags have been a pain point for Aldi customers for many years. Apparently, the bags are hard to close and easy to tear, leading some to switch to the pricier name brand.

The first reports about Aldi's faulty bags appeared on Reddit in 2021, when customers who had been purchasing the bags for a while started noticing a difference in the product. "ZERO of my gallon-sized bags will close. Many of them tear along the zipper when opening," wrote one person. Another added, "I thought I was the only one to notice how bad the quality has gotten!" Two years later, in 2023, people complained of the poor quality once again, swearing the bags are just not the same as they used to be. It wasn't about an odd bad bag or two; whole entire boxes were faulty.

By early 2025, customers were still reporting the bags malfunctioning, despite purchasing multiple boxes over a stretch of time. One commenter said, "They're splitting at the seams, not sealing, and some actually had tiny little holes that looked like the heat sealing failed or overheated."