The Fast Food Fried Chicken Buffet We All Forgot About Still Exists In A Few Lucky States
Buffet-style restaurants are fast becoming a thing of the past. Old Country Buffet and Hometown Buffet used to dominate the all-you-can-eat landscape, and now only a scant few remain. But there was another buffet out there, never quite as popular and always overshadowed by the "main" restaurant that it's part of — the KFC buffet. Some people never even knew these existed, but there are still a handful scattered around North America.
In 2016, the manager of a Canadian KFC in Weyburn, Saskatchewan — which is still in operation – told CTV News that there were about 500 KFC buffets in the United States. However, the chain is curiously silent about their existence, and buffets aren't mentioned on the official website. Fans have taken it upon themselves to keep track of these locations online, with speculation that COVID-19 caused many to close. Nevertheless, a Facebook group dedicated to KFC buffets has an updated list of 18 locations.
A video from June 2025 featuring the Canadian buffet claimed it was the only KFC buffet in the Americas, which is incorrect but shows how difficult it is to track these restaurants. At that time, the buffet cost $14 Canadian and included chicken, standard KFC side dishes, plus salad, Jell-O, mixed vegetables and peas, pasta, and nachos with cheese. Selections seem to vary from buffet to buffet.
Where to find a KFC buffet
If you live on the West Coast, you'll need to take a road trip to find a KFC buffet. Fan information shows these buffets are mostly in the Eastern United States. There are four locations in North Carolina and five in South Carolina. Tennessee and Mississippi each have two. Kentucky, Missouri, and Alabama all have one. The most Western location is Bartlesville, Oklahoma, where they told us the buffet runs daily from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm when we called.
There is a Google Map of active KFC buffet locations in North America that you can consult if you are interested. Be sure to call ahead if you're planning a road trip, as some information is a few years old and may no longer be accurate.
What each buffet offers can be as much a guessing game as their locations. The Facebook group provides insight from diners, but it's based only on what people remember to report. While the Canadian spot has a tub of creamy alfredo sauce and Jell-O, Pell City, Alabama, has chicken livers and cobbler. Mount Vernon, Kentucky, features canned fruit cocktail and stuffing.
Prices vary between buffets. An August 2025 Facebook update reports that the KFC buffet in Pell City costs $11.50. The Easley, South Carolina, buffet was $14.17 in 2024 and is only available on Sundays. The Sparta, Tennessee, location was $8, but that price excluded chicken, which has to be purchased separately. There's no telling how long the KFC buffet experience may last, so if fried chicken is your thing and you have the opportunity, give it a try and see if it lives up to the hype.