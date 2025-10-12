The Fast Food Fried Chicken Buffet We All Forgot About Still Exists In A Few Lucky States

Buffet-style restaurants are fast becoming a thing of the past. Old Country Buffet and Hometown Buffet used to dominate the all-you-can-eat landscape, and now only a scant few remain. But there was another buffet out there, never quite as popular and always overshadowed by the "main" restaurant that it's part of — the KFC buffet. Some people never even knew these existed, but there are still a handful scattered around North America.

In 2016, the manager of a Canadian KFC in Weyburn, Saskatchewan — which is still in operation – told CTV News that there were about 500 KFC buffets in the United States. However, the chain is curiously silent about their existence, and buffets aren't mentioned on the official website. Fans have taken it upon themselves to keep track of these locations online, with speculation that COVID-19 caused many to close. Nevertheless, a Facebook group dedicated to KFC buffets has an updated list of 18 locations.

A video from June 2025 featuring the Canadian buffet claimed it was the only KFC buffet in the Americas, which is incorrect but shows how difficult it is to track these restaurants. At that time, the buffet cost $14 Canadian and included chicken, standard KFC side dishes, plus salad, Jell-O, mixed vegetables and peas, pasta, and nachos with cheese. Selections seem to vary from buffet to buffet.