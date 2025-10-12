The Seasoning Combo You Need For Copycat Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wingstop started as a lone restaurant in Texas that focused on dishing out quality buffalo-style chicken wings. The flavors helped the humble initiative franchise, and now over 1,500 international restaurants serve flavorful wings, tenders, and side dishes. Wingstop offers a variety of options for customers to build meals of their choosing. Loaded seasoned Voodoo fries, cheese fries, veggie sticks, and Cajun fried corn keep hungry visitors reaching for dips and extra stacks of napkins, with the corn becoming a signature order at Wingstop for good reason.

Wingstop knows that classic corn on the cob can be elevated with a bit of spice and has revealed that its corn on the cob is made with fry and Cajun seasoning. Crispy, spicy corn can steal attention from even the most tender wings, as the corn's sweetness is highlighted by the gentle heat of Cajun seasoning. Yet even if you don't live near a Wingstop or simply don't want to leave the comfort of your home, you can make a knock-off version of Wingstop's recipe with cayenne, garlic, and a strategic choice of herbs in just 20 minutes.