The Seasoning Combo You Need For Copycat Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn
Wingstop started as a lone restaurant in Texas that focused on dishing out quality buffalo-style chicken wings. The flavors helped the humble initiative franchise, and now over 1,500 international restaurants serve flavorful wings, tenders, and side dishes. Wingstop offers a variety of options for customers to build meals of their choosing. Loaded seasoned Voodoo fries, cheese fries, veggie sticks, and Cajun fried corn keep hungry visitors reaching for dips and extra stacks of napkins, with the corn becoming a signature order at Wingstop for good reason.
Wingstop knows that classic corn on the cob can be elevated with a bit of spice and has revealed that its corn on the cob is made with fry and Cajun seasoning. Crispy, spicy corn can steal attention from even the most tender wings, as the corn's sweetness is highlighted by the gentle heat of Cajun seasoning. Yet even if you don't live near a Wingstop or simply don't want to leave the comfort of your home, you can make a knock-off version of Wingstop's recipe with cayenne, garlic, and a strategic choice of herbs in just 20 minutes.
Get extra napkins ready
Though classic fried corn typically has cooks slicing corn kernels off the cob before they are fried and seasoned, Wingstop presents small wheels of corn still on the cob. The pieces are easy to handle and look pretty when served in baskets. Plus, this DIY recipe doesn't rely on batter to keep flavorful spices in place. By first deep-frying the corn before tossing pieces with spiced melted butter, the corn is coated in seasoning but keeps the same kind of texture that Wingstop delivers — without turning into a greasy mess. Black pepper, onion and garlic powders, thyme, oregano, and paprika tossed with butter form the delicious coating needed to perfect this recipe.
Alternatively, instead of having to assemble a list of individual spices and ingredients, reach for ready-made Cajun seasoning spice blends like Newman's Own Cajun Seasoning or Weber N'Orleans Cajun Seasoning. You can use these pre-made seasonings as your base. Once the corn is prepared, you can give guests options to customize their plates with dips, Wingstop style. A creamy mixture of mayo and horseradish can add a punchy complement to the spicy corn, ranch is never an unwelcome move, or a buttery sauce flavored with garlic can be just the ticket to round out a tasty meal. If you're feeling extra inspired, you can make Wingstop's ranch at home and look to replicate Wingstop's triple chocolate chunk brownie to serve as the perfect punctuation mark to cap a drool-inducing meal.