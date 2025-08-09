Give Corn On The Cob A Bold Boost With This Spicy Seasoning
The moment the sweet, earthy aroma of fresh corn on the cob gently grazes your nostrils, you know summer is officially here. Along with summer's arrival comes endless barbecues featuring stacks of perfectly charred corn fresh off the grill. But, before you fully transcend into a sweet cornful bliss, filled with globs of buttery goodness, give your corn an extra umami boost by topping it off with Cajun seasoning. Although it's normally associated with Louisiana, this seasoning is actually a delicate yet flavorsome multi-cultural blend that features ingredients commonly used in Native American, African, European, and Asian cuisines.
So, what exactly is used to make Cajun seasoning? Well, it is usually a combination of garlic powder, onion powder, ground black pepper, white pepper, paprika, and cayenne pepper. With the latter being responsible for the back of your throat spice that will gradually creep up on you after each bite. Luckily, this seasoning is readily available to purchase at local grocery stores and can be made at home with a custom blend of spices that personally speak to your flavor preferences. Plus, if you make it at home, you can control how spicy, salty, or smoky it will be. Regardless of the seasoning you use, a great way to incorporate this Cajun element is during the grilling process. Simply combine the seasoning with vegetable oil and minced garlic and onion. Then, brush this mixture onto your corn while it is on the grill. This allows the seasoning to caramelize and develop a range of new flavors while the corn chars. Together both elements will create a sweet, robust bite. Looking for more spice, well there are plenty of other ways to give your corn a spicy makeover.
A few fun ways to spice up your corn each summer
If you prefer to season your corn after it has been cooked, incorporate the Cajun seasoning directly into softened butter. That way you can control how much fat and spice you want on your corn. For a more complex flavor profile, you can replicate grilled Mexican street corn by smothering it in a tangy crema that's loaded with chili powder. You can also drizzle your corn with a chipotle aioli or an Old Bay-seasoned lemon mayonnaise for a tangy, spicy boost of flavor. These are just a handful of ways to season your corn on the cob after it is cooked.
The secret to seasoning your corn is to use butter as an edible glue. Not only will it prevent the spices and seasonings from falling off, but it will slightly subdue the heat as well. For a quick boost of flavor, butter your corn and immediately sprinkle it with your favorite Tajín seasoning. This blend of salt, peppers, and lime will add a spicy, citrusy element that perfectly complements the sweetness of the corn. If you are looking for a fancier way to serve butter, you can give your corn a spicy, buttery kick like Gordon Ramsay by making a chipotle chili butter. Of all the ways to enhance your corn, you can always keep things simple yet spicy. Luckily, all your corn on the cob needs is one other ingredient: hot honey. Yes, this will make your corn deliciously sticky, but it's absolutely worth it. Hot honey has the perfect amount of heat without being overpowering. Plus, the honey will coat your tongue in its sweetness, so your mouth is not completely on fire after your first bite.