Give Corn On The Cob A Bold Boost With This Spicy Seasoning

The moment the sweet, earthy aroma of fresh corn on the cob gently grazes your nostrils, you know summer is officially here. Along with summer's arrival comes endless barbecues featuring stacks of perfectly charred corn fresh off the grill. But, before you fully transcend into a sweet cornful bliss, filled with globs of buttery goodness, give your corn an extra umami boost by topping it off with Cajun seasoning. Although it's normally associated with Louisiana, this seasoning is actually a delicate yet flavorsome multi-cultural blend that features ingredients commonly used in Native American, African, European, and Asian cuisines.

So, what exactly is used to make Cajun seasoning? Well, it is usually a combination of garlic powder, onion powder, ground black pepper, white pepper, paprika, and cayenne pepper. With the latter being responsible for the back of your throat spice that will gradually creep up on you after each bite. Luckily, this seasoning is readily available to purchase at local grocery stores and can be made at home with a custom blend of spices that personally speak to your flavor preferences. Plus, if you make it at home, you can control how spicy, salty, or smoky it will be. Regardless of the seasoning you use, a great way to incorporate this Cajun element is during the grilling process. Simply combine the seasoning with vegetable oil and minced garlic and onion. Then, brush this mixture onto your corn while it is on the grill. This allows the seasoning to caramelize and develop a range of new flavors while the corn chars. Together both elements will create a sweet, robust bite. Looking for more spice, well there are plenty of other ways to give your corn a spicy makeover.